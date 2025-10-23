National Beep Baseball Association

World Series 2026 Livestream Sponsorship

Dugout Supporter
$250

Join the team and show your support for the 50th Beep Baseball World Series livestream coverage.

Includes:

·        • Social media recognition during the World Series (August 3-8, 2026)

·        • NBBA website listing with logo for one year

·        • One 30-second ad read during 1 featured game with logo displayed on-screen

Fan Club Sponsor
$500

Support featured games during the 50th Beep Baseball World Series.

Includes:

·        • Social media recognition during the World Series (August 3-8, 2026)

·        • NBBA website listing with logo for one year

·        • One 30-second ad read during each featured game with logo displayed on-screen

All-Star Sponsor
$1,000

Support the 50th Beep Baseball World Series Livestreams and gain lasting exposure.

Includes:

·        • Daily social media recognition during the World Series (August 3-8, 2026)

·        • NBBA website listing with logo and hyperlink for one year

·        • Two 30-second ad reads per featured game with logo displayed on-screen

MVP Sponsor
$2,000

Be recognized as a premium sponsor of the 50th Beep Baseball World Series Livestreams. Your ad will appear before, during, and after every featured broadcast.

Includes:

·        • Daily social media recognition during the World Series (August 3-8, 2026)

·        • Prominent NBBA website homepage listing with logo and hyperlink to your website for one year

·        • 30-second ad reads during pre-game, mid-game, and post-game for each livestreamed game with logo displayed on-screen

Diamond Sponsor (Exclusive)
$10,000

Be the exclusive presenting sponsor of the 50th Beep Baseball World Series Livestreams.
Your name or company will appear in every title and on-screen graphic
“NBBA World Series Championship Game presented by [Your Name/Company].”

Includes:

  • Top-tier recognition across all broadcasts (August 3-8, 2026)
  • Daily social media promotion throughout the 2026 World Series
  • Featured homepage placement on the NBBA website for two years, including your logo and hyperlink to your website
  • 30-second ad reads during pre-game, mid-game, and post-game for each 2026 World Series game, with your logo displayed on-screen
  • Logo featured on 2026 post-World Series highlight reels posted to NBBA social media platforms
