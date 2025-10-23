World Series 2026 Livestream Sponsorship

Hosted by
Join the team and show your support for the 50th Beep Baseball World Series livestream coverage.
Includes:
· • Social media recognition during the World Series (August 3-8, 2026)
· • NBBA website listing with logo for one year
· • One 30-second ad read during 1 featured game with logo displayed on-screen
Support featured games during the 50th Beep Baseball World Series.
Includes:
· • Social media recognition during the World Series (August 3-8, 2026)
· • NBBA website listing with logo for one year
· • One 30-second ad read during each featured game with logo displayed on-screen
Support the 50th Beep Baseball World Series Livestreams and gain lasting exposure.
Includes:
· • Daily social media recognition during the World Series (August 3-8, 2026)
· • NBBA website listing with logo and hyperlink for one year
· • Two 30-second ad reads per featured game with logo displayed on-screen
Be recognized as a premium sponsor of the 50th Beep Baseball World Series Livestreams. Your ad will appear before, during, and after every featured broadcast.
Includes:
· • Daily social media recognition during the World Series (August 3-8, 2026)
· • Prominent NBBA website homepage listing with logo and hyperlink to your website for one year
· • 30-second ad reads during pre-game, mid-game, and post-game for each livestreamed game with logo displayed on-screen
Be the exclusive presenting sponsor of the 50th Beep Baseball World Series Livestreams.
Your name or company will appear in every title and on-screen graphic
“NBBA World Series Championship Game presented by [Your Name/Company].”
Includes:
$
