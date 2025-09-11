World Tech Day XXV Sponsor

"World Tech Day Presented by [Your Company]" - Maximum impact partnership with keynote presentation to 1,000 attendees, event naming rights, VIP executive dinner, premium booth (20x20), full attendee database, exclusive networking reception, and media interview package. Target: 50+ qualified leads, 25+ business connections, 5+ partnerships. Estimated value: $125,000+
"[Zone Name] Powered by [Your Company]" - Strategic zone partnership with naming rights, 5-minute presentation, executive networking hour with 25 pre-qualified attendees, premium booth (15x15), workshop hosting opportunity, and zone attendee contact list. Choose from: Youth Innovation, Founders Forge, Community Convergence, or Investor Showcase zones. Target: 15-20 qualified leads, 10+ connections, 3+ partnerships.
"[Activity Name] Presented by [Your Company]" - Focused activity partnership with naming rights, 2-minute introduction presentation, standard booth (10x10), direct access to 100-150 activity participants, and activity contact list. Choose from: Drone Racing, AR/VR Experience, Pitch Arena, Headshot Studio, Speed Dating, Resume Workshop, Career Fair, or Investor Presentations. Target: 8-12 connections, 2+ relationships.
"World Tech Day Community Partner: [Your Company]" - Local impact partnership with community recognition, local business spotlight, booth space (6x6), Chamber networking integration, and local media recognition. Perfect for Alpharetta-based businesses seeking authentic community engagement and local market presence. Target: 5-10 meaningful local connections with community leaders.
