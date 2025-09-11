World Tech Day XXV Sponsor

"[Zone Name] Powered by [Your Company]" - Strategic zone partnership with naming rights, 5-minute presentation, executive networking hour with 25 pre-qualified attendees, premium booth (15x15), workshop hosting opportunity, and zone attendee contact list. Choose from: Youth Innovation, Founders Forge, Community Convergence, or Investor Showcase zones. Target: 15-20 qualified leads, 10+ connections, 3+ partnerships.