World's Fair Chicago

Includes World's Fair themed bites and drinks and exhibits.
o Prominent logo placement on all event marketing (registration page, website, eblasts, and social media).
o Solo social media posts. (Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram)
o 6 complimentary tickets to attend the event.
o Signage with company name/logo
o One named scholarship award for a college student ($1,600 presented in June 2026)
o Logo placement on all event marketing.
o Shared social media posts with all Celebration Sponsors.
o 4 complimentary tickets to attend the event.
o Signage with company name/logo
o Supports a portion of a one-year scholarship for an engineering student.
o Logo placement on all event marketing.
o Shared social media posts with all Innovation Sponsors.
o 3 complimentary tickets to attend the event.
o Signage with company name/logo
o Supports the scholarship award program.
o Logo placement on all event marketing.
o Shared social media posts with all Industry Sponsors.
o Shared signage with names/logos of all Industry Sponsors.
o 2 complimentary tickets to attend the event.
o Supports the Student Success career development program.
o Shared social media posts with all Legacy Sponsors.
o Shared signage with names/logos of all Legacy Sponsors.
o 1 complimentary ticket to attend the event.
