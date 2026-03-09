Cedar Springs Elementary PTO

Offered by

Cedar Springs Elementary PTO

About this shop

World's Finest Chocolate Bar Fundraiser

1 Chocolate Bar Box
$60

Receive one (1) 30ct chocolate bar box. Includes a prize.

2 Chocolate Bar Boxes
$120

Receive two (2) 30ct chocolate bar boxes. Includes a prize.

3 Chocolate Bar Boxes
$180

Receive three (3) 30ct chocolate bar boxes. Includes a prize.

4 Chocolate Bar Boxes
$240

Receive four (4) 30ct chocolate bar boxes. Includes a prize.

5 Chocolate Bar Boxes
$300

Receive five (5) 30ct chocolate bar boxes. Includes a prize.

Level 1: Buy-Out Option
$40

No chocolate bars — prize only. Prize = Mystery Bag

Level 2: Buy-Out Option
$75

No chocolate bars — prize only. Prize = Mystery Bag + Shaved Ice Party

Level 3: Buy-Out Option
$110

No chocolate bars — prize only. Prize = Mystery Bag + Board Game Party with Popcorn

Level 4: Buy-Out Option
$150

No chocolate bars — prize only. Prize = Mystery Bag + SkyZone Jump Pass

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!