Worrall Spring Flower Fundraiser

6" COMBO POT
$12
Contains 3 assorted species Item #613
6" GERBERA DAISY POT
$12
Contains mixed colors. Item #618
10" COMBO HANGING BASKET
$25
Containing 3 or more assorted species to provide beautiful color and texture combinations. Item #560
12" COMBO HANGING BASKET
$30
Containing 3 or more assorted species to provide beautiful color and texture combinations. Item #562
6" MOSQUITO PLANT POT
$12
Citronella Item #624
6" SUNPATIENS
$12
The first impatiens bred to grow and thrive in the full sun.

