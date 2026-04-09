Worrall Spring Flower Fundraiser

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Contains 3 assorted species, colors will vary.
Item #613
Containing 3 or more assorted species to provide beautiful color and texture combinations, colors will vary.
Item #562
Citronella Item #622A
The first impatiens bred to grow and thrive in the full sun. Colors will vary.
Item #624
1 Gallon pot
Plant in full sun. Great climbing plant. Comes in many colors. Wonderful for mailbox posts.
Item #612
Elegant trailing flower with magenta-purple coleus. Sun to part shade.
Item #518
Colors will vary
Item #530
$
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