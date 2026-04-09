Worrall PTO

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Worrall PTO

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Worrall Spring Flower Fundraiser

6" COMBO POT item
6" COMBO POT
$12

Contains 3 assorted species, colors will vary.

Item #613

6" GERBERA DAISY POT item
6" GERBERA DAISY POT
$12
Contains mixed colors. Item #618
12" COMBO HANGING BASKET item
12" COMBO HANGING BASKET
$30

Containing 3 or more assorted species to provide beautiful color and texture combinations, colors will vary.

Item #562

6" MOSQUITO PLANT POT item
6" MOSQUITO PLANT POT
$12

Citronella Item #622A

6" SUNPATIENS item
6" SUNPATIENS
$12

The first impatiens bred to grow and thrive in the full sun. Colors will vary.


Item #624

Clematis with Trellis item
Clematis with Trellis
$25

1 Gallon pot

Plant in full sun. Great climbing plant. Comes in many colors. Wonderful for mailbox posts.


Item #612

Coleus Hanging Basket item
Coleus Hanging Basket
$20

Elegant trailing flower with magenta-purple coleus. Sun to part shade.


Item #518

Lofus Hanging Basket item
Lofus Hanging Basket
$25

Colors will vary


Item #530

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