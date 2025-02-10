Worship Band Fusion Concert

Includes: 10-pack of tickets, preferred seating together with your group (Tier 3), QuietWaters Ministries drawstring backpack.
Includes: 10-pack of tickets, preferred seating together with your group (Tier 3), QuietWaters Ministries drawstring backpack.
Connoisseur Sponsorship
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes: 4-pack of tickets, pre-event reception with dinner and backstage passes to meet the band, preferred seating (Tier 2), pre-event seating, and Event Page advertising.
Includes: 4-pack of tickets, pre-event reception with dinner and backstage passes to meet the band, preferred seating (Tier 2), pre-event seating, and Event Page advertising.
Maestro Sponsorship
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Includes: 6-pack of tickets, preferred parking, pre-event reception with dinner & dessert and backstage passes to meet the band, preferred seating (Tier 1), pre-event seating, QW gift, and Banner + Event Page advertising.
Includes: 6-pack of tickets, preferred parking, pre-event reception with dinner & dessert and backstage passes to meet the band, preferred seating (Tier 1), pre-event seating, QW gift, and Banner + Event Page advertising.
Patron Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes: 10-pack of tickets, front-row parking, pre-event reception with dinner & dessert and backstage passes to meet the band, preferred seating (Tier 1 front rows), pre-event seating, QW gift, and Banner + social media + Event Page advertising.
Includes: 10-pack of tickets, front-row parking, pre-event reception with dinner & dessert and backstage passes to meet the band, preferred seating (Tier 1 front rows), pre-event seating, QW gift, and Banner + social media + Event Page advertising.
Add a donation for Bethesda Foundation Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!