WorshipArts Store

Grow in your understanding of biblical worship with this t-shirt, featuring the 7 Hebrew words for "praise" found in the Bible. Each word reveals a unique expression of praise to God, ranging from loud boasting to heartfelt thanksgiving: Yadah – to extend the hands in thanksgiving Tehillah – to sing a spontaneous song of praise Barak – to kneel and bless God Halal – to boast, rave, or celebrate wildly Zamar – to make music with instruments Todah – to offer thanks and confession Shabach – to shout with a loud voice Whether you're leading worship, attending church, or simply want to express your faith through what you wear, this shirt is both a conversation starter and a heartfelt reminder of the many ways we are invited to praise the Lord. Printed in a bold, artistic layout, this design combines ancient language with modern style—perfect for worshippers, Bible lovers, and anyone passionate about honoring God in spirit and truth.

Grow in your understanding of biblical worship with this t-shirt, featuring the 7 Hebrew words for "praise" found in the Bible. Each word reveals a unique expression of praise to God, ranging from loud boasting to heartfelt thanksgiving: Yadah – to extend the hands in thanksgiving Tehillah – to sing a spontaneous song of praise Barak – to kneel and bless God Halal – to boast, rave, or celebrate wildly Zamar – to make music with instruments Todah – to offer thanks and confession Shabach – to shout with a loud voice Whether you're leading worship, attending church, or simply want to express your faith through what you wear, this shirt is both a conversation starter and a heartfelt reminder of the many ways we are invited to praise the Lord. Printed in a bold, artistic layout, this design combines ancient language with modern style—perfect for worshippers, Bible lovers, and anyone passionate about honoring God in spirit and truth.

seeMoreDetailsMobile