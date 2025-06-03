WorshipArts Store

This shirt is based on Psalm 115:1,
“Not to us, Lord, but to your name be the glory.”
The front says “not to us” in bright yellow.
The back finishes the verse:
“To your name be the glory.”
It’s a simple reminder that it’s not about us. It’s all for God.
7 Hebrew Words for Praise - Shirt
$30
Grow in your understanding of biblical worship with this t-shirt, featuring the 7 Hebrew words for "praise" found in the Bible. Each word reveals a unique expression of praise to God, ranging from loud boasting to heartfelt thanksgiving:
Yadah – to extend the hands in thanksgiving
Tehillah – to sing a spontaneous song of praise
Barak – to kneel and bless God
Halal – to boast, rave, or celebrate wildly
Zamar – to make music with instruments
Todah – to offer thanks and confession
Shabach – to shout with a loud voice
Whether you're leading worship, attending church, or simply want to express your faith through what you wear, this shirt is both a conversation starter and a heartfelt reminder of the many ways we are invited to praise the Lord.
Printed in a bold, artistic layout, this design combines ancient language with modern style—perfect for worshippers, Bible lovers, and anyone passionate about honoring God in spirit and truth.
Satisfied, Psalms 145 - Shirt
$30
This shirt is a wearable reminder of God's abundant provision. Featuring a hand extended in generosity, surrounded by symbols of harvest and sustenance, it visually proclaims the truth of Psalm 145:15–16:
"The eyes of all look to You, and You give them their food at the proper time. You open Your hand and satisfy the desires of every living thing."
Whether you wear it as a personal declaration or a conversation starter, this design celebrates the faithfulness of a God who sees, provides, and satisfies.
The Time Is Coming - Shirt
$30
This design features a vintage hourglass on the back, symbolizing urgency and expectancy. On the front chest, a sundial encircled by the words:
“The hour is coming — The Father is seeking.”
Drawn from Jesus’ words in John 4:23:
“But the hour is coming, and is now here, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father is seeking such people to worship him.”
This shirt is a bold call to live ready — to be found among those the Father is seeking: worshipers who respond in spirit and in truth.
