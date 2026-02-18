Wort City Brewers' 2026 Port City Plunder Silent Auction

PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP ONLY

The Grainfather G40 brewing system has a bigger capacity and better connectivity. Produce up to 40L (11 US Gal) of beer from one brew and connect your mobile device to the smart controller with built-in wireless control via the Grainfather App, for step-by-step brewing and access to bazillions of recipes.





The Grainfather G40 is the latest brewing system in the G Series range from Grainfather. Packed with all of the innovative features you can find in the G70, this brewing system is your new best friend for brews up to 11 gal (40L), perfect to fill two 5 gal corny kegs. With a max grain bill of 29 lb., you can choose to add extra grain and less liquid to make beer with an ABV over 9%.





Manage your brew remotely with step-by-step brewing with the smart wireless controller. All you need to do is connect your mobile device to the controller and control your brew through the FREE Grainfather app where you have access to bazillions of recipes to choose from, or create your own!





Please Note - this system comes standard with a NEMA 6-15P plug, and requires access to a 220v-240v power supply.





https://rahrbsg.com/grainfather-g40/