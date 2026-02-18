Wort City Brewers' 2026 Port City Plunder Silent Auction

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The Grainfather G40 brewing system has a bigger capacity and better connectivity. Produce up to 40L (11 US Gal) of beer from one brew and connect your mobile device to the smart controller with built-in wireless control via the Grainfather App, for step-by-step brewing and access to bazillions of recipes.
The Grainfather G40 is the latest brewing system in the G Series range from Grainfather. Packed with all of the innovative features you can find in the G70, this brewing system is your new best friend for brews up to 11 gal (40L), perfect to fill two 5 gal corny kegs. With a max grain bill of 29 lb., you can choose to add extra grain and less liquid to make beer with an ABV over 9%.
Manage your brew remotely with step-by-step brewing with the smart wireless controller. All you need to do is connect your mobile device to the controller and control your brew through the FREE Grainfather app where you have access to bazillions of recipes to choose from, or create your own!
Please Note - this system comes standard with a NEMA 6-15P plug, and requires access to a 220v-240v power supply.
Starting bid
PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP ONLY
For the BBQ enthusiast:
[Three-Mode Operation] The INT-14-BW is the latest BBQ thermometer to feature 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, and local offline operation.In WiFi mode, you can remotely control and monitor the cooking process.In Bluetooth mode, you can enjoy outdoor grilling within 300 ft. And in local mode, can check the cooking process at party with family and friends
[4 Probes, Dual Sensors] 4 wireless food-grade stainless steel probes designed with zirconia ceramic handles and each probe has two precise sensors, to detect the internal (-10 to 100℃/14 to 212℉) and environment (0 to 300℃/32 to 572℉) temperature at the same time.(NOTE:make sure you insert each probe deep enough and beyond the safe cooking line and do not expose the probe tip when cooking.)
[25 Hours Long Lasting] Each probe can be fully charged in just 25 minutes and will keep working for an incredible 25 hours after a full charge.Perfect tool for long-time cooking such as fumigating high-quality smoked meat and ham.As all probes are IP67 waterproof, easy to clean and dishwasher safe
[Smart App Control] The INKBIRD app includes 26 Pre USDA Menu or Custom Menu. Support high temperature alerts,count-up/down timer,graph tracking progress,will alarm you when temperature or time reaches.The device can store 30 min offline temperature data and sync with the app via wireless connection
[Backlight LCD Display & Magnetic] Through the full view high definition LCD screen on the base, you can clearly view the food temperature of each probe during cooking.The meat thermometer is only 0.42kg weight and can be absorbed on the the any metal surface with built-in strong magnet,easier to carry and store.
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