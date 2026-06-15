Two women stand in a brightly lit store with yellow accents, one presenting a yellow gift bag to the other.
Worthy In God Foundation

Hosted by

Worthy In God Foundation

About this event

Worthy In God Foundation's Silent Auction

Gold Cailin Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother of Pearl
$5

Starting bid

Gold Cailin Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother of Pearl! She is valued at $60 and is one of our bestsellers.

Generous Donation Section
$5

Starting bid

This section is for supporters who would like to make a generous donation of $5 or $10 to support our cause. Your donation is greatly appreciated and helps us continue making a difference.


You are still welcome to participate in the auction by placing bids on this item. Bidding starts at $5, and you may continue bidding against the current highest bid if you choose.


Thank you for your support and generosity! 🌟


Generous Donation Section $20
$20

Starting bid

This section is for supporters who would like to make a generous donation $20 to support our cause. Your donation is greatly appreciated and helps us continue making a difference.


You are still welcome to participate in the auction by placing bids on any items. Bidding starts at $20, and you may continue bidding against the current highest bid if you choose.


Thank you for your support and generosity! 🌟

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!