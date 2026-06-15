Worthy In God Foundation's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Gold Cailin Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother of Pearl! She is valued at $60 and is one of our bestsellers.
Starting bid
This section is for supporters who would like to make a generous donation of $5 or $10 to support our cause. Your donation is greatly appreciated and helps us continue making a difference.
You are still welcome to participate in the auction by placing bids on this item. Bidding starts at $5, and you may continue bidding against the current highest bid if you choose.
Thank you for your support and generosity! 🌟
Starting bid
This section is for supporters who would like to make a generous donation $20 to support our cause. Your donation is greatly appreciated and helps us continue making a difference.
You are still welcome to participate in the auction by placing bids on any items. Bidding starts at $20, and you may continue bidding against the current highest bid if you choose.
Thank you for your support and generosity! 🌟
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!