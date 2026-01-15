Worthy Women Empowerment Summit

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About this event
This Summit Registration provides access to the full program, including all Educational Sessions and Speaker Sessions.
Catered lunch is available as an optional add-on. Guests may also bring their own lunch. Limited food truck options will be available
Teens ages 15+ may attend with a parent or legal guardian.
This event includes real, unscripted personal stories, some intended primarily for adults. Some content may not be appropriate for all minors.
Attendees are encouraged to care for themselves and step out of sessions if needed.
By completing Summit Registration, the accompanying adult consents to the teen’s participation.
Catered lunch is available as an optional add-on.
This Summit Registration is for teenage attendees accompanying a registered adult participant. All teens must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for the duration of the program.
Catered lunch is available as an optional add-on.
This Summit Registration is reserved for at-risk youth (ages 15+) participating through an approved Resource Partner organization or program.
Catered lunch is available as an optional add-on.
This add-on provides a catered lunch for one attendee during the program.
Early Registration - Adult
This discounted early bird Registration provides access to the full program, including all Educational Sessions and Speaker Sessions.
Limited registrations are available.
Early Registration – Youth & Teen Attendees
This discounted early Registration applies to teenage attendees accompanying a registered adult participant, as well as at-risk youth (ages 15+) participating through an approved Resource Partner organization or program.
Limited registrations are available.
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