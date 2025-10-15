Wounded Warriors In Action & Enfield Outing Club Benefit Banquet

25 Airport Rd

West Lebanon, NH 03784, USA

Individual Meal
$60

Includes admission to the event and a choice of plated dinner.

Couples Meal
$110
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes admission to the event for 2 people, and a choice of 2 plated dinners.

Patriots Table
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes admission to the event for 8 people, 8 plated dinner choices, 8 Hats, and 1 chance at the Patriot’s Firearm Raffle, available only to Patriot ticket holders. If you plan on bringing less then 8 people, please leave the name and meal choices blank for the tickets you will not be using.

Sponsor Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes admission for 8 people, a choice of 8 plated dinners, 8 Hats, 8 T-Shirts, $200 worth of Bucket Raffle Tickets, and 1 chance at the Sponsor Firearm Raffle only available to sponsor ticket holders! If you plan on bringing less then 8 people, please leave the name and meal choices blank for the tickets you will not be using.

Bucket Raffle Tickets
$20

(1) Strip of 10 + 1 Bonus Bucket Ticket


Buy (5) strips and get (1) strip free by choosing the ticket below instead!

Bucket Raffle Ticket Package
$100

(6) Strips of 10 + 1 Bonus Ticket


This is a $120 value!

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

** Note that sponsorships do not include event admission **


As a Platinum Sponsor, we will acknowledge you or your business on the Enfield Outing Club's Facebook and Website pages, and you will receive a 1/2-page advertisement in the event program as well as signage at a gaming table. You will also be sent a charity receipt for $5,000 that you may use if eligible.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

** Note that sponsorships do not include event admission **


As a Gold Sponsor, we will acknowledge you or your business on the Enfield Outing Club's Facebook and Website pages, and you will receive a 1/4-page advertisement in the event program as well as signage at the silent auction or bucket drawing table. You will also be sent a charity receipt for $1,000 that you may use if eligible.

Silver Sponsor
$500

** Note that sponsorships do not include event admission **


As a Silver Sponsor, we will acknowledge you or your business on the Enfield Outing Club's Facebook and Website pages, and you will receive a business card size advertisement in the event program. You will also be sent a charity receipt for $500 that you may use if eligible.

Add a donation for Wounded Warriors In Action & Enfield Outing Club

$

