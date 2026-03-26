Woven for Hope: Bid for Baskets, Give for Good

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Starting bid
UFC Movies Passes ($120)
High Point Fitness/Climbing ($116)
Nothing Bundt Cakes ($68)
WBF Lavender Sage Candle 13oz ($25.00)
WBF Lavender Sage Body Oil ($15.00)
WBF Lavender Sage Hand Soap ($12.00)
WBF Lavender Sage Hand Lotion ($15.00)
WBF Journal Cover ($20.00)
Total Value - $419
Starting bid
Athelas Training Club Gift Card ($130)
Hydro Facial - Revive Aesthetics ($199)
Pasha Salon 45 minute haircut ($105)
WBF Sweet Pea Candle 13oz ($25)
WBF Sweet Pea Room Spray ($10)
WBF Sweet Pea Hand Soap ($12)
WBF Coin Purse ($10)
WBF All The Things Bag ($17)
Total Value - $576.00
Starting bid
Southern Traditions ($100)
Breadbasket Sampler ($ 61.50)
Perry’s Easter Lily ($35)
Honey Baked Ham ($100)
WBF Roselle Candle 13oz ($25)
WBF Roselle Hand Soap ($12)
WBF Roselle Lotion ($15)
WBF Roselle Room Spray ($10)
WBF 4pc Coasters ($17)
WBF Journal Cover ($20)
Total Value - $423.50
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