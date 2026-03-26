Hosted by

WillowBend Farms Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Woven for Hope: Bid for Baskets, Give for Good

Pick-up location

95 2nd St NE, Cleveland, TN 37311, USA

Family Basket item
Family Basket
$250

Starting bid

UFC Movies Passes ($120)

High Point Fitness/Climbing ($116)

Nothing Bundt Cakes ($68)

WBF Lavender Sage Candle 13oz ($25.00)

WBF Lavender Sage Body Oil ($15.00)  

WBF Lavender Sage Hand Soap ($12.00)

WBF Lavender Sage Hand Lotion ($15.00)

WBF Journal Cover ($20.00)


Total Value - $419

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$350

Starting bid

Athelas Training Club Gift Card ($130)

Hydro Facial - Revive Aesthetics ($199)

Pasha Salon 45 minute haircut ($105)

WBF Sweet Pea Candle 13oz ($25)

WBF Sweet Pea Room Spray ($10)

WBF Sweet Pea Hand Soap ($12)

WBF Coin Purse ($10)

WBF All The Things Bag ($17)


Total Value - $576.00

Hostess Basket item
Hostess Basket
$250

Starting bid

Southern Traditions ($100)

Breadbasket Sampler ($ 61.50)

Perry’s Easter Lily ($35)

Honey Baked Ham ($100)

WBF Roselle Candle 13oz ($25)

WBF Roselle Hand Soap ($12)

WBF Roselle Lotion ($15)

WBF Roselle Room Spray ($10)

WBF 4pc Coasters ($17)

WBF Journal Cover ($20)


Total Value - $423.50

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!