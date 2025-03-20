eventClosed

Woven Foraging Basket

5401 E Superior St

Duluth, MN 55804, USA

Two Class Series
$30
April 29th & May 1st, 5:00pm - 8:00pm $80 supply fee (bring to class) Add $40 for leather straps (bring to class)
