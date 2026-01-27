Woven Hope Mystery Boxes

About this shop
15 items randomly chosen
Video of choosing items
Journal in every box
Price includes $7 flat fee for shipping
15 randomly chosen items
Video of choosing items
Cosmetic bag in every box
Price includes $7 flat fee for shipping
15 items randomly chosen
Video of choosing items
Journal in every box
LOCAL PICK UP ONLY
15 randomly chosen items
Video of choosing items
Cosmetic bag in every box
LOCAL PICK UP ONLY
Prayer Journal with scriptures and thought orginization.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!