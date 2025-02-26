WOW Membership Packages 2025

1. 2 classes per week/8 per month (Meditation and/or Wellness)
2. One Initial Wellness Check
3. Membership Badge
1. 2 classes per week/8 per month (Meditation and/or Wellness)
2. One Initial Wellness Check
3. Membership Badge
Caterpillar Level
$125
Renews monthly
1. Access to 1 fitness or meditation sessions per week
2. 1 Office visit every 6 weeks
3. Tele-health check in every 2 weeks
4. Monthly juice discount
5. Basic nutrition guide
6. Community forum access
7. Online meditation library
8. 10% discount on Apothecary/Products
9. 10% discount on all treatments
10. Customized nutrition plan
11. Access to the treatment platform
12. Membership badge
13. Access to extended community engagements
1. Access to 1 fitness or meditation sessions per week
2. 1 Office visit every 6 weeks
3. Tele-health check in every 2 weeks
4. Monthly juice discount
5. Basic nutrition guide
6. Community forum access
7. Online meditation library
8. 10% discount on Apothecary/Products
9. 10% discount on all treatments
10. Customized nutrition plan
11. Access to the treatment platform
12. Membership badge
13. Access to extended community engagements
Chrysalis Level
$170
Renews monthly
1. All Basic Level benefits included, in addition too:
2. Office visit every 4 weeks
3. Tele-health check in every 2 weeks
4. PPP discount
5. 2 fitness or meditation sessions weekly
6. 1 talk therapy session monthly
7. Personalized nutrition plan
8. Exclusive access to member-only events
9. Access to a wider variety of fitness classes
10. Discounts to workshops & events
11. Membership badge
1. All Basic Level benefits included, in addition too:
2. Office visit every 4 weeks
3. Tele-health check in every 2 weeks
4. PPP discount
5. 2 fitness or meditation sessions weekly
6. 1 talk therapy session monthly
7. Personalized nutrition plan
8. Exclusive access to member-only events
9. Access to a wider variety of fitness classes
10. Discounts to workshops & events
11. Membership badge
Butterfly Level
$245
Renews monthly
1. All Standard Level benefits included, in addition too:
2. Office visit every 2 weeks
3. 2 talk therapy sessions monthly
4. Weekly tele-health check in
5. Free admission to WOW events and workshops or 50% discount.
6. Unlimited fitness and meditation classes
7. Personalized coaching programs (monthly check-ins)
8. Priority booking for retreats and workshops
9. VIP community access with extended networking opportunities
10. Exclusive seasonal juice box (6 curated bottles per every month)** or discount PPP
1. All Standard Level benefits included, in addition too:
2. Office visit every 2 weeks
3. 2 talk therapy sessions monthly
4. Weekly tele-health check in
5. Free admission to WOW events and workshops or 50% discount.
6. Unlimited fitness and meditation classes
7. Personalized coaching programs (monthly check-ins)
8. Priority booking for retreats and workshops
9. VIP community access with extended networking opportunities
10. Exclusive seasonal juice box (6 curated bottles per every month)** or discount PPP
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