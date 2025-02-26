WOW Membership Packages 2025

1. All Standard Level benefits included, in addition too: 2. Office visit every 2 weeks 3. 2 talk therapy sessions monthly 4. Weekly tele-health check in 5. Free admission to WOW events and workshops or 50% discount. 6. Unlimited fitness and meditation classes 7. Personalized coaching programs (monthly check-ins) 8. Priority booking for retreats and workshops 9. VIP community access with extended networking opportunities 10. Exclusive seasonal juice box (6 curated bottles per every month)** or discount PPP

1. All Standard Level benefits included, in addition too: 2. Office visit every 2 weeks 3. 2 talk therapy sessions monthly 4. Weekly tele-health check in 5. Free admission to WOW events and workshops or 50% discount. 6. Unlimited fitness and meditation classes 7. Personalized coaching programs (monthly check-ins) 8. Priority booking for retreats and workshops 9. VIP community access with extended networking opportunities 10. Exclusive seasonal juice box (6 curated bottles per every month)** or discount PPP

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