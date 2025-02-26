87-0872766

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87-0872766

About the memberships

WOW Membership Packages 2025

Larva Membership
$40

Renews monthly

1. 2 classes per week/8 per month (Meditation and/or Wellness) 2. One Initial Wellness Check 3. Membership Badge
Caterpillar Level
$125

Renews monthly

1. Access to 1 fitness or meditation sessions per week 2. 1 Office visit every 6 weeks 3. Tele-health check in every 2 weeks 4. Monthly juice discount 5. Basic nutrition guide 6. Community forum access 7. Online meditation library 8. 10% discount on Apothecary/Products 9. 10% discount on all treatments 10. Customized nutrition plan 11. Access to the treatment platform 12. Membership badge 13. Access to extended community engagements
Chrysalis Level
$170

Renews monthly

1. All Basic Level benefits included, in addition too: 2. Office visit every 4 weeks 3. Tele-health check in every 2 weeks 4. PPP discount 5. 2 fitness or meditation sessions weekly 6. 1 talk therapy session monthly 7. Personalized nutrition plan 8. Exclusive access to member-only events 9. Access to a wider variety of fitness classes 10. Discounts to workshops & events 11. Membership badge
Butterfly Level
$245

Renews monthly

1. All Standard Level benefits included, in addition too: 2. Office visit every 2 weeks 3. 2 talk therapy sessions monthly 4. Weekly tele-health check in 5. Free admission to WOW events and workshops or 50% discount. 6. Unlimited fitness and meditation classes 7. Personalized coaching programs (monthly check-ins) 8. Priority booking for retreats and workshops 9. VIP community access with extended networking opportunities 10. Exclusive seasonal juice box (6 curated bottles per every month)** or discount PPP
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