Women of the Wasatch

Offered by

Women of the Wasatch

About this shop

WoW Gear Store

WoW White Running Hat
$20

Lightweight white hat with Women of the Wasatch logo.

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WoW Running Belt
$25

Black running belt with WoW logo.

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WoW Glitter Jar
$15

Custom WoW blend of biodegradable glitter, sourced from a women-owned business.

The glitter is made from corn, sugar cane, and cassava cellulose film in a soothing base of organic aloe vera.

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WoW Sticker
$2

Shiny WoW logo sticker!

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WoW Starter Pack
$50

Get a full WoW kit with a hat, running belt, custom WoW glitter jar, and WoW sticker!

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