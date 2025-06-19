WoW Gear Store

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Lightweight white hat with Women of the Wasatch logo.
Black running belt with WoW logo.
Custom WoW blend of biodegradable glitter, sourced from a women-owned business.
The glitter is made from corn, sugar cane, and cassava cellulose film in a soothing base of organic aloe vera.
Shiny WoW logo sticker!
Get a full WoW kit with a hat, running belt, custom WoW glitter jar, and WoW sticker!
$
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