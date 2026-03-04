Washington Project for the Arts

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Washington Project for the Arts

About this event

WPA’s Five Decades Rooftop Party Sponsorships

1700 M St NW 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20036, USA

Party Sponsor | Silver Level Sponsorship (One-Night-Only)
$3,000

Includes 4 Rooftop Party Tickets, PLUS:


Benefits:

  • Logo recognition on the event website and on sponsor banner at the event
  • Recognition on the digital invitation, on-site event
  • materials, press release, and in WPA’s e-newsletter, which reaches over 11,000 subscribers
  • Tagged recognition in event social media posts, which reach over 8,000 followers on Instagram and over 7,600 on Facebook

    Tax deductible amount: $2,400



Party Sponsor Gold Level Sponsorship (One-Night-Only)
$5,000

Includes 6 Rooftop Party Tickets, ALL SILVER benefits, PLUS:


Benefits:

  • Complimentary full-color advertisement in the Five Decades Rooftop Party Brochure
  • Exclusive private preview of any 2026-2027 exhibition with WPA Staff for you and up to five colleagues or friends.
  • Invitations to VIP Openings for all WPA Projects.

Tax deductible amount: $4,200


Award Sponsor | Platinum Level Sponsorship (Year-Long)
$10,000

Includes 8 Rooftop Party Tickets, PLUS:

Award Sponsors will be recognized throughout our 50th Anniversary celebrations for the duration of an entire year.


Impact:

Be one of five sponsors whose contribution supports a commissioning award for WPA’s 2026-2027 “Five for Five” Exhibition Series, recognizing five individual artists for their transformative contributions to contemporary art in the region.


Benefits:

  • Logo recognition for lead award support throughout the entire duration of a single 6-week exhibition as part of the “Five for Five” Exhibition Series, both online and onsite at WPA’s gallery space in Dupont Circle
  • Logo recognition on sponsor banner during the Five Decades Rooftop Party in September
  • Recognition on the “Five Decades” digital invitation, on-site event materials, press release, and in WPA’s e-newsletter, which reaches over 11,000 subscribers
  • Tagged recognition in event social media posts, which reach over 8K followers on Instagram and over 7.6K on Facebook
  • Complimentary full-color advertisement in the Five Decades Rooftop Party Brochure
  • Year-long credit as one of five Award Sponsors throughout the entirety of the “Five for Five” exhibition series (September, 2026 - August, 2027).
  • Exclusive private preview of any “Five for Five” exhibition with WPA Staff for you and up to five colleagues or friends
  • Invitations to VIP Openings for all WPA Projects

Tax deductible amount: $9,000


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