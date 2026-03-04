WPA’s Five Decades Rooftop Party Sponsorships

Includes 8 Rooftop Party Tickets, PLUS:

Award Sponsors will be recognized throughout our 50th Anniversary celebrations for the duration of an entire year.





Impact:

Be one of five sponsors whose contribution supports a commissioning award for WPA’s 2026-2027 “Five for Five” Exhibition Series, recognizing five individual artists for their transformative contributions to contemporary art in the region.





Benefits:

Logo recognition for lead award support throughout the entire duration of a single 6-week exhibition as part of the “Five for Five” Exhibition Series, both online and onsite at WPA’s gallery space in Dupont Circle

Logo recognition on sponsor banner during the Five Decades Rooftop Party in September

Recognition on the “Five Decades” digital invitation, on-site event materials, press release, and in WPA’s e-newsletter, which reaches over 11,000 subscribers

Tagged recognition in event social media posts, which reach over 8K followers on Instagram and over 7.6K on Facebook

Complimentary full-color advertisement in the Five Decades Rooftop Party Brochure

Year-long credit as one of five Award Sponsors throughout the entirety of the “Five for Five” exhibition series (September, 2026 - August, 2027).

Exclusive private preview of any “Five for Five” exhibition with WPA Staff for you and up to five colleagues or friends

Invitations to VIP Openings for all WPA Projects

Tax deductible amount: $9,000



