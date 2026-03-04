WPA’s Five Decades Rooftop Party Sponsorships

Includes 8 Rooftop Party Tickets, PLUS:
Award Sponsors will be recognized throughout our 50th Anniversary celebrations for the duration of an entire year.
Impact:
Be one of five sponsors whose contribution supports a commissioning award for WPA’s 2026-2027 “Five for Five” Exhibition Series, recognizing five individual artists for their transformative contributions to contemporary art in the region.
Benefits:
- Logo recognition for lead award support throughout the entire duration of a single 6-week exhibition as part of the “Five for Five” Exhibition Series, both online and onsite at WPA’s gallery space in Dupont Circle
- Logo recognition on sponsor banner during the Five Decades Rooftop Party in September
- Recognition on the “Five Decades” digital invitation, on-site event materials, press release, and in WPA’s e-newsletter, which reaches over 11,000 subscribers
- Tagged recognition in event social media posts, which reach over 8K followers on Instagram and over 7.6K on Facebook
- Complimentary full-color advertisement in the Five Decades Rooftop Party Brochure
- Year-long credit as one of five Award Sponsors throughout the entirety of the “Five for Five” exhibition series (September, 2026 - August, 2027).
- Exclusive private preview of any “Five for Five” exhibition with WPA Staff for you and up to five colleagues or friends
- Invitations to VIP Openings for all WPA Projects
Tax deductible amount: $9,000
Includes 8 Rooftop Party Tickets, PLUS:
Award Sponsors will be recognized throughout our 50th Anniversary celebrations for the duration of an entire year.
Impact:
Be one of five sponsors whose contribution supports a commissioning award for WPA’s 2026-2027 “Five for Five” Exhibition Series, recognizing five individual artists for their transformative contributions to contemporary art in the region.
Benefits:
- Logo recognition for lead award support throughout the entire duration of a single 6-week exhibition as part of the “Five for Five” Exhibition Series, both online and onsite at WPA’s gallery space in Dupont Circle
- Logo recognition on sponsor banner during the Five Decades Rooftop Party in September
- Recognition on the “Five Decades” digital invitation, on-site event materials, press release, and in WPA’s e-newsletter, which reaches over 11,000 subscribers
- Tagged recognition in event social media posts, which reach over 8K followers on Instagram and over 7.6K on Facebook
- Complimentary full-color advertisement in the Five Decades Rooftop Party Brochure
- Year-long credit as one of five Award Sponsors throughout the entirety of the “Five for Five” exhibition series (September, 2026 - August, 2027).
- Exclusive private preview of any “Five for Five” exhibition with WPA Staff for you and up to five colleagues or friends
- Invitations to VIP Openings for all WPA Projects
Tax deductible amount: $9,000