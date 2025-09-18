WPA Silent Auction

Have you seen the beautiful wildlife book co-created by our Board Chair Amber Becerra? This magical book makes an amazing Holiday gift for all your outdoor loving friends and family! Nine nonprofits, twenty photographers and Wildlife Nation tv host Jeff Corwin come together in this unprecedented photography book collaboration to literally save California’s wildlife. This beautiful 220 page oversized hardcover book is a vibrant, full-color photographic journey across the California Coast providing an insider’s view of the local wildlife and the heroes working to care for it. The book features the Santa Monica Park Rangers and vets tirelessly tagging and capturing these animals, including Hollywood’s famous P-22 mountain lion who was recently euthanized after being captured. The photos include up close and personal photos of P-22 being along with many other “urban cougars” living in the wild open spaces located in and around the city of Los Angeles. Created by PV Publications.



FMV: $75

Donated by: Amber Becerra