WPA Silent Auction

For your favorite mermaid! A cute sign, Beautiful selky (mermaid meets seal) woven blanket, stone bracelet, candle, cream clutch, mermaid hand mirror, with a beautiful purple tie dye tote by brass plum
FMV: 120
Have you seen the beautiful wildlife book co-created by our Board Chair Amber Becerra? This magical book makes an amazing Holiday gift for all your outdoor loving friends and family! Nine nonprofits, twenty photographers and Wildlife Nation tv host Jeff Corwin come together in this unprecedented photography book collaboration to literally save California’s wildlife. This beautiful 220 page oversized hardcover book is a vibrant, full-color photographic journey across the California Coast providing an insider’s view of the local wildlife and the heroes working to care for it. The book features the Santa Monica Park Rangers and vets tirelessly tagging and capturing these animals, including Hollywood’s famous P-22 mountain lion who was recently euthanized after being captured. The photos include up close and personal photos of P-22 being along with many other “urban cougars” living in the wild open spaces located in and around the city of Los Angeles. Created by PV Publications.
FMV: $75
Donated by: Amber Becerra
Cuddly Leopard, Fun Safari Puzzle, and Hurley Beach/Safari Straw Hat for your little adventurer
FMV: 80
Adorable Faded Black Kitty Hat, Small Kitty Clutch, Cat toy, Journal, and Kitty Socks all bundled in an adorable Kitty cat shaped basket
FMV: $70
The cutest gift set with Kitty socks, a candle, a jingling cat toy, adorable Kitty Tarot deck, Kitty Note Cards, and a Solid Creme clutch
FMV: $70
Adorable Faded Green Dragonfly Baseball Hat, Stylish raffia and pearl earrings, Stay Wild Sign, Raffia and shell unique drink coasters
FMV: $90
This classy watch by Dapr features Skeleton Automatic Movement — See-through dial and exhibition caseback reveal the full mechanical engine. No Batteries Required — Self-winding movement keeps ticking with your wrist’s motion. Stainless Steel Case — Durable, polished, and built to last. Water-Resistant Build — Handles daily splashes and unexpected spills.
FMV: $299
Donated By: Dapr Watches
Enjoy the best massage you will ever have with Lisa, the Body Detective. 90 minutes of bliss. Your body will thank you :) Spa Location Redondo Beach
FMV: $140
Donate by Lisa Reynolds
Delicious gift basket for the pasta lover in your life, includes a nice Corvina table wine, pesto seasoning, and Bella Italia handmade pasta, olive oil dispenser with a fall theme and a garlic crusher displayed together in a yellow collander
FMV: $100
Donated By: Shireen Gorton
4 Guests visit the enchanting and one-of-a-kind magic castle in Hollywood with none other than a Magic Castle Club magician himself - Rob Pepple. Date to be set at a mutually agreeable time. This exclusive opportunity is priceless as the club is members only and not open to the public
FMV: Priceless
Donated By: Rob Pepple
Magical Whale Tail Jean Jacket handpainted by the super talented Gali Begim - just for this event!
FMV: $150 Donated By: Gali Begim
This adorable baby basket includes a Plushy Baby Blanket, Fox Nunu, sweet dreams stuffy bear, and Woodland creature hanging Mobile
FMV: $150
Donated By: Shireen Gorton
November 4th LA kings vs Winnepeg Jets - 2 tickets
Two Glass seats VIP Delta lounge access with all you can eat and drink
$2500 value.
Donated by Ed Kaminsky
This fun basket with size M men's slippers, golf cart with Titlest balls and gift certiificate for a round of golf for two players at Emerald Isles in Oceanside is sure to please the golfer in your life.
FMV: $140
Donated by Emerald Isles
Charming gift basket with a bird theme for your favorite bird lover. Notecards, a cute frame, and a beautiful buttery soft hummingbird scarf
FMV: $80
Cute turtle distressed baseball cap - adjustable, hand-crocheted turtle stuffy, white stone turtle bracelet and a sparkly turtle necklace
FMV: $80
This gorgeous gift basket includes a travel straightener, makeup brushes, a bliss relaxing mask and humidifier. plus an adorable purple tie dye tote bag
FMV: $120
Keep your drinks and snacks cool or hot with this cute tote by Hydro Flask. 12L
FMV: $90
Donated by Jennifer Thornton Wieland
Reebok Volleyball and Womens M/L Lycra workout long sleeved shirt, Performance ball, and weights
FMV: $100
Powerfully raw stories of fear and control in relationships, showing how loving self-reflection can lead to real living.
FMV: $40
Donated by: Ginger Bliss
Adorable Bee Themed Basket with cute earrings, a small keychain and a cute little candle.
FMV: $40
Brighten up your wall with some Sunshine!
FMV: $40
This beautiful package includes custom drink coasters, a light and airy linen kitchen apron, a wooden artisanal cutting board, turkish dish towels, and cute potholders all in a lovely rattan gift basket
FMV: $150
Costa Rican Coffee, a cute fall mug, fuzzy fox socks and an inspirational quote book make this is a CUTE gift item for any coffee lover
FMV: $40
Kate Spade Plush Fleece Blanket, Bliss Massage Relaxation Gun, Leopard Notepad, zebra candle, and Betsy Johnson colorful patterned socks
FMV: $120
Wild Cat "His and Hers" T-shirts size M and L, Jaguar drink coasters, fun Jaguar tote bag and candle
FMV: $100
Stay at Home Dog Mom T-shirt womens M/L, Biodegradable disposal bags, Cute "paint your own" dog paw stepping stone, dog mom hat, dog toy
FMV: $80
Red light therapy belt, Eddie Bauer Travel grooming kit, Portable Bass Speaker, Hurley baseball hat, lumbar support pillow from Brookstone
FMV: $170
Red light therapy belt, acupressure massage pen, Shiatsu massage for hand and feet, mini-basketball, lumbar support pillow from Brookstone
FMV: $170
I work hard so my dog can have a better life hand towel, dog leash and collar, paw print sunset sticker, dog notepad and pen
FMV: $50
Beautiful custom 8x10 painting by local artist Karen Slayton.
FMV : $75
Donated by Karen Slayton
Men's Travel in Comfort Basket includes Eddie Bauer Travel Grooming Kit, 3 Nautica Comfort Beanies, USB-C cable, and Brookstone comfort neck pillow
FMV: $90
Home sweet home sign and stuffed owl, natural fiber bath goodies
FMV: $50
Size M Turtle Shirt, Turtle Notecards, Cute distressed turtle baseball hat, stone turtle bracelet, and super comfy olive green nylon carry-all
FMV: $120
Flamingo Basket with Baby anial book, sticker poster with rainforest animals and small monkey pura vida tote bag
FMV: $50
Children's rainforest puzzle, stuffed sloth and scarlett macaw, rainforest animal sticker poster
FMV: $50
Freakin Genius Professional Thick Kit Hair Products
FMV: $140
Donate by: Meeni Amani
This is for the adventure man or woman in your life -- portable bass speaker, Eddie Bauer travel grooming kit, with an olive green Vince Camuto bucket hat to top it off
FMV: $90
Pretty in Pink - Kate Spade Perfume, Flameless Candle, Beauty Makeup Tools and Face Wipes and Adorable Sun Hat by Brass Plum
FMV: $100
2 Private Dance Lessons at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Redondo Beach. Learn how to Dance with the Stars!
Valid for one year!
FMV: $100
Donated by: Izabella Lewandowski.
Enjoy a 750ml bottle of St. George Terroir Gin. Fans of classic style gins will find plenty to love, even as the abundance of additional botanicals push it almost to the realm of contemporary style gin. Beautiful, distinctive, evocative, memorable.
The package also includes a 24 oz. "Let The Evening Be Gin" Grapefruit Fir Candle.
FMV : $64
Donated by: Jennifer Thornton Wieland
Have you ever seen an Armadillo dig, heard the sound a fox makes when it's happy, or smelled a monkey up close? This is your Chance! Join us for a unique experience at our rescue sanctuary in Agua Dulce.
During your immersive encounter, you will engage your senses in our outdoor setting. Some of the animals you meet will be allowed free-range participation in a controlled area. You will be close enough to take great photos, but far enough away to maintain a stress-free encounter for all of the animals and our guests.
Ages 5 and up recommended.
FMV: Priceless
Donated By: Animal Tracks
Escape to paradise! Enjoy a week long stay in Playa Grande Costa Rica at Sol Sanctuary where WPA is opening its wildlife hospital. $500 Credit can be applied toward certain retreat weeks subject to availability, otherwise certificate is valid only for dates when the sanctuary is not booked for group retreats.
FMV: $3,000
Donated by: Sol Sanctuary
Enjoy products from Natural Elephant brand - vanilla body butter, dead sea sulfur soap, dead sea bath salts. Package includes a super soft elephant plush and elephant embroidered hand towels.
FMV : $72
Donated by: Jennifer Thornton Wieland
Great times never end at L.A.’s own family amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier. Step onto one exciting ride after another. Catch your breath, play a game, show off your skill and collect your prize. Grab a treat then look around…it’s the beach, baby, with sun, surf and more fun than you thought possible. And it’s all right here!
FMV: $100
Donated By: Pacific Park
Super fun basket for a teen - kitty headphones, make your own letter bracelet kit, adorable rainbow unicorn leopard stuffy, and leopard socks
FMV: $80
Beautiful 8x10 custom painting by local artist Karen Slayton.
FMV : $75
Donated by Karen Slayton
Passionfruit and Lime Scented Candle
FMV: $55
Donated By: Jennifer Thornton Wieland
Beautiful custom painting by local artist Karen Slayton.
FMV : $125
Donated by Karen Slayton
The Hover-1 Titan Hoverboard provides a convenient, stylish, and exciting form of transportation. The Hover-1 Titan Hoverboard Includes an ultra safe and reliable UL-Certified battery with an easy to use charger. The Titan is also equipped with aSafety Shielded battery enclosure with an IPX4 water resistance rating to keep your Hover-1 Tiitan Hoverboard clean and safe. Cruise around on the most stylish Hoverboard on the market; With Dual LED Headlights and 4 hour battery life your Hoverboard will provide endless fun for you, your friends and your family.
FMV: $260
