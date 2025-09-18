eventClosed

WPA Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

Pasadena or Some Ítems May be Shipped for an extra fee

#1 Mermaid Gift Basket item
#1 Mermaid Gift Basket item
#1 Mermaid Gift Basket item
#1 Mermaid Gift Basket
$65

auctionV2.input.startingBid

For your favorite mermaid! A cute sign, Beautiful selky (mermaid meets seal) woven blanket, stone bracelet, candle, cream clutch, mermaid hand mirror, with a beautiful purple tie dye tote by brass plum


FMV: 120

#2 Coastal Calfornia - Beautiful Wildlife Coffee Table Book item
#2 Coastal Calfornia - Beautiful Wildlife Coffee Table Book item
#2 Coastal Calfornia - Beautiful Wildlife Coffee Table Book
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Have you seen the beautiful wildlife book co-created by our Board Chair Amber Becerra? This magical book makes an amazing Holiday gift for all your outdoor loving friends and family! Nine nonprofits, twenty photographers and Wildlife Nation tv host Jeff Corwin come together in this unprecedented photography book collaboration to literally save California’s wildlife. This beautiful 220 page oversized hardcover book is a vibrant, full-color photographic journey across the California Coast providing an insider’s view of the local wildlife and the heroes working to care for it. The book features the Santa Monica Park Rangers and vets tirelessly tagging and capturing these animals, including Hollywood’s famous P-22 mountain lion who was recently euthanized after being captured. The photos include up close and personal photos of P-22 being along with many other “urban cougars” living in the wild open spaces located in and around the city of Los Angeles. Created by PV Publications.

FMV: $75
Donated by: Amber Becerra

#3 Wild Cat Kids Basket item
#3 Wild Cat Kids Basket item
#3 Wild Cat Kids Basket
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cuddly Leopard, Fun Safari Puzzle, and Hurley Beach/Safari Straw Hat for your little adventurer


FMV: 80

#4 Cat Lover GIft basket item
#4 Cat Lover GIft basket item
#4 Cat Lover GIft basket
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Adorable Faded Black Kitty Hat, Small Kitty Clutch, Cat toy, Journal, and Kitty Socks all bundled in an adorable Kitty cat shaped basket


FMV: $70

#5 Mystical Kitty basket item
#5 Mystical Kitty basket item
#5 Mystical Kitty basket
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The cutest gift set with Kitty socks, a candle, a jingling cat toy, adorable Kitty Tarot deck, Kitty Note Cards, and a Solid Creme clutch


FMV: $70

#6 Stay Wild Gift Set item
#6 Stay Wild Gift Set item
#6 Stay Wild Gift Set item
#6 Stay Wild Gift Set
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Adorable Faded Green Dragonfly Baseball Hat, Stylish raffia and pearl earrings, Stay Wild Sign, Raffia and shell unique drink coasters


FMV: $90

#7 Bespoke Dapr Skeleton Watch with See Through Movem item
#7 Bespoke Dapr Skeleton Watch with See Through Movem item
#7 Bespoke Dapr Skeleton Watch with See Through Movem item
#7 Bespoke Dapr Skeleton Watch with See Through Movem
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This classy watch by Dapr features Skeleton Automatic Movement — See-through dial and exhibition caseback reveal the full mechanical engine. No Batteries Required — Self-winding movement keeps ticking with your wrist’s motion. Stainless Steel Case — Durable, polished, and built to last. Water-Resistant Build — Handles daily splashes and unexpected spills.


FMV: $299

Donated By: Dapr Watches

#8 - 90 Minute Massage with the Body Detective item
#8 - 90 Minute Massage with the Body Detective item
#8 - 90 Minute Massage with the Body Detective item
#8 - 90 Minute Massage with the Body Detective
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy the best massage you will ever have with Lisa, the Body Detective. 90 minutes of bliss. Your body will thank you :) Spa Location Redondo Beach


FMV: $140

Donate by Lisa Reynolds

#9 Bella Italia Cooking Gift Set item
#9 Bella Italia Cooking Gift Set item
#9 Bella Italia Cooking Gift Set
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Delicious gift basket for the pasta lover in your life, includes a nice Corvina table wine, pesto seasoning, and Bella Italia handmade pasta, olive oil dispenser with a fall theme and a garlic crusher displayed together in a yellow collander

FMV: $100

Donated By: Shireen Gorton

#10 VIP Visit to the Magic Castle with Magician Rob Pepple item
#10 VIP Visit to the Magic Castle with Magician Rob Pepple
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 Guests visit the enchanting and one-of-a-kind magic castle in Hollywood with none other than a Magic Castle Club magician himself - Rob Pepple. Date to be set at a mutually agreeable time. This exclusive opportunity is priceless as the club is members only and not open to the public

FMV: Priceless

Donated By: Rob Pepple

#11 Hand-Painted Custom Jacket item
#11 Hand-Painted Custom Jacket item
#11 Hand-Painted Custom Jacket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Magical Whale Tail Jean Jacket handpainted by the super talented Gali Begim - just for this event!


FMV: $150 Donated By: Gali Begim

#12 Baby Woodland Animal Basket item
#12 Baby Woodland Animal Basket item
#12 Baby Woodland Animal Basket item
#12 Baby Woodland Animal Basket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This adorable baby basket includes a Plushy Baby Blanket, Fox Nunu, sweet dreams stuffy bear, and Woodland creature hanging Mobile


FMV: $150


Donated By: Shireen Gorton

#13 LA Kings VIP Tickets Nov 4th Game item
#13 LA Kings VIP Tickets Nov 4th Game item
#13 LA Kings VIP Tickets Nov 4th Game
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

November 4th LA kings vs Winnepeg Jets - 2 tickets


Two Glass seats VIP Delta lounge access with all you can eat and drink 


$2500 value. 


Donated by Ed Kaminsky

#14 Golf Gift Basket item
#14 Golf Gift Basket item
#14 Golf Gift Basket item
#14 Golf Gift Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This fun basket with size M men's slippers, golf cart with Titlest balls and gift certiificate for a round of golf for two players at Emerald Isles in Oceanside is sure to please the golfer in your life.

FMV: $140


Donated by Emerald Isles

#15 Hummingbird Lover Gift Basket item
#15 Hummingbird Lover Gift Basket
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Charming gift basket with a bird theme for your favorite bird lover. Notecards, a cute frame, and a beautiful buttery soft hummingbird scarf

FMV: $80

#16 Turtleley Awesome Gift Basket item
#16 Turtleley Awesome Gift Basket item
#16 Turtleley Awesome Gift Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cute turtle distressed baseball cap - adjustable, hand-crocheted turtle stuffy, white stone turtle bracelet and a sparkly turtle necklace

FMV: $80

#17 Lavender Ladies Bliss Basket item
#17 Lavender Ladies Bliss Basket item
#17 Lavender Ladies Bliss Basket
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This gorgeous gift basket includes a travel straightener, makeup brushes, a bliss relaxing mask and humidifier. plus an adorable purple tie dye tote bag


FMV: $120

#18 Hydro Flask Cooler Tote item
#18 Hydro Flask Cooler Tote
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Keep your drinks and snacks cool or hot with this cute tote by Hydro Flask. 12L

FMV: $90

Donated by Jennifer Thornton Wieland

#19 Women's Wellness Exercise Basket item
#19 Women's Wellness Exercise Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Reebok Volleyball and Womens M/L Lycra workout long sleeved shirt, Performance ball, and weights


FMV: $100



#20 Book "Brave Enough to be Bliss" item
#20 Book "Brave Enough to be Bliss"
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Powerfully raw stories of fear and control in relationships, showing how loving self-reflection can lead to real living. 


FMV: $40

Donated by: Ginger Bliss

#21 Just Keep Beeing You Trinket Basket item
#21 Just Keep Beeing You Trinket Basket item
#21 Just Keep Beeing You Trinket Basket
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Adorable Bee Themed Basket with cute earrings, a small keychain and a cute little candle.


FMV: $40

#22 Handwoven Macrame Sun Dream Catcher item
#22 Handwoven Macrame Sun Dream Catcher
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Brighten up your wall with some Sunshine!


FMV: $40

#23 Hannukah Kitchen Gift Basket item
#23 Hannukah Kitchen Gift Basket item
#23 Hannukah Kitchen Gift Basket item
#23 Hannukah Kitchen Gift Basket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This beautiful package includes custom drink coasters, a light and airy linen kitchen apron, a wooden artisanal cutting board, turkish dish towels, and cute potholders all in a lovely rattan gift basket


FMV: $150

#24 Foxy Gift Basket item
#24 Foxy Gift Basket item
#24 Foxy Gift Basket
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Costa Rican Coffee, a cute fall mug, fuzzy fox socks and an inspirational quote book make this is a CUTE gift item for any coffee lover


FMV: $40

#25 Relax Women's Gift Basket item
#25 Relax Women's Gift Basket item
#25 Relax Women's Gift Basket
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Kate Spade Plush Fleece Blanket, Bliss Massage Relaxation Gun, Leopard Notepad, zebra candle, and Betsy Johnson colorful patterned socks


FMV: $120

#26 Wild Cat Gift basket item
#26 Wild Cat Gift basket item
#26 Wild Cat Gift basket item
#26 Wild Cat Gift basket
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wild Cat "His and Hers" T-shirts size M and L, Jaguar drink coasters, fun Jaguar tote bag and candle


FMV: $100

#27 Stay at Home Dog Mom Basket item
#27 Stay at Home Dog Mom Basket item
#27 Stay at Home Dog Mom Basket
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Stay at Home Dog Mom T-shirt womens M/L, Biodegradable disposal bags, Cute "paint your own" dog paw stepping stone, dog mom hat, dog toy


FMV: $80

#28 Men's Travel & Fitness Basket item
#28 Men's Travel & Fitness Basket
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Red light therapy belt, Eddie Bauer Travel grooming kit, Portable Bass Speaker, Hurley baseball hat, lumbar support pillow from Brookstone


FMV: $170

#29 Men's Sport Massage Basket item
#29 Men's Sport Massage Basket
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Red light therapy belt, acupressure massage pen, Shiatsu massage for hand and feet, mini-basketball, lumbar support pillow from Brookstone


FMV: $170

#30 Dog Lover Gift Basket item
#30 Dog Lover Gift Basket item
#30 Dog Lover Gift Basket
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

I work hard so my dog can have a better life hand towel, dog leash and collar, paw print sunset sticker, dog notepad and pen


FMV: $50

#31 Stunning handpainted on canvas Bull acrylic painting by item
#31 Stunning handpainted on canvas Bull acrylic painting by
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Beautiful custom 8x10 painting by local artist Karen Slayton.

FMV : $75

Donated by Karen Slayton

#32 Men's Travel in Comfort Basket item
#32 Men's Travel in Comfort Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Men's Travel in Comfort Basket includes Eddie Bauer Travel Grooming Kit, 3 Nautica Comfort Beanies, USB-C cable, and Brookstone comfort neck pillow


FMV: $90

#33 Home Sweet Home Owl Bath Set Basket item
#33 Home Sweet Home Owl Bath Set Basket
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Home sweet home sign and stuffed owl, natural fiber bath goodies


FMV: $50

#34 Olive Sea Turtle Basket and Olive Green Tote item
#34 Olive Sea Turtle Basket and Olive Green Tote item
#34 Olive Sea Turtle Basket and Olive Green Tote
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Size M Turtle Shirt, Turtle Notecards, Cute distressed turtle baseball hat, stone turtle bracelet, and super comfy olive green nylon carry-all


FMV: $120

#35 Flamingo Kid/Baby Basket item
#35 Flamingo Kid/Baby Basket item
#35 Flamingo Kid/Baby Basket
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Flamingo Basket with Baby anial book, sticker poster with rainforest animals and small monkey pura vida tote bag


FMV: $50

#36 Rainforest Children's Puzzle & Animal Set item
#36 Rainforest Children's Puzzle & Animal Set
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Children's rainforest puzzle, stuffed sloth and scarlett macaw, rainforest animal sticker poster

FMV: $50

#37 Freakin Genius Thick Kit Hair Products item
#37 Freakin Genius Thick Kit Hair Products item
#37 Freakin Genius Thick Kit Hair Products
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Freakin Genius Professional Thick Kit Hair Products


FMV: $140


Donate by: Meeni Amani

#38 Men's Chill Camp in Style Basket item
#38 Men's Chill Camp in Style Basket item
#38 Men's Chill Camp in Style Basket
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This is for the adventure man or woman in your life -- portable bass speaker, Eddie Bauer travel grooming kit, with an olive green Vince Camuto bucket hat to top it off


FMV: $90

#39 Kate Spade Beauty Basket item
#39 Kate Spade Beauty Basket item
#39 Kate Spade Beauty Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Pretty in Pink - Kate Spade Perfume, Flameless Candle, Beauty Makeup Tools and Face Wipes and Adorable Sun Hat by Brass Plum


FMV: $100

#40 Two Private Dance Lessons at Fred Astaire Dance Studio item
#40 Two Private Dance Lessons at Fred Astaire Dance Studio item
#40 Two Private Dance Lessons at Fred Astaire Dance Studio
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Private Dance Lessons at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Redondo Beach. Learn how to Dance with the Stars!

Valid for one year!

FMV: $100

Donated by: Izabella Lewandowski.

#41 Let the Evening be Gin Package item
#41 Let the Evening be Gin Package item
#41 Let the Evening be Gin Package item
#41 Let the Evening be Gin Package
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a 750ml bottle of St. George Terroir Gin. Fans of classic style gins will find plenty to love, even as the abundance of additional botanicals push it almost to the realm of contemporary style gin. Beautiful, distinctive, evocative, memorable.


The package also includes a 24 oz. "Let The Evening Be Gin" Grapefruit Fir Candle.

FMV : $64

Donated by: Jennifer Thornton Wieland

#42 Behind the Scenes VIP Tour Animal Tracks Sanctuary item
#42 Behind the Scenes VIP Tour Animal Tracks Sanctuary item
#42 Behind the Scenes VIP Tour Animal Tracks Sanctuary
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Have you ever seen an Armadillo dig, heard the sound a fox makes when it's happy, or smelled a monkey up close? This is your Chance! Join us for a unique experience at our rescue sanctuary in Agua Dulce.

During your immersive encounter, you will engage your senses in our outdoor setting. Some of the animals you meet will be allowed free-range participation in a controlled area. You will be close enough to take great photos, but far enough away to maintain a stress-free encounter for all of the animals and our guests.

Ages 5 and up recommended.

FMV: Priceless
Donated By: Animal Tracks

#43 One Week Stay in Private Jungle Bungalow in Costa Rica item
#43 One Week Stay in Private Jungle Bungalow in Costa Rica
$400

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Escape to paradise! Enjoy a week long stay in Playa Grande Costa Rica at Sol Sanctuary where WPA is opening its wildlife hospital. $500 Credit can be applied toward certain retreat weeks subject to availability, otherwise certificate is valid only for dates when the sanctuary is not booked for group retreats.

FMV: $3,000
Donated by: Sol Sanctuary

#44 Elephant Pampering Basket item
#44 Elephant Pampering Basket item
#44 Elephant Pampering Basket item
#44 Elephant Pampering Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy products from Natural Elephant brand - vanilla body butter, dead sea sulfur soap, dead sea bath salts. Package includes a super soft elephant plush and elephant embroidered hand towels.

FMV : $72

Donated by: Jennifer Thornton Wieland

#45 -2 unlimited ride wrist bands pacific Santa Monica Pier item
#45 -2 unlimited ride wrist bands pacific Santa Monica Pier
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Great times never end at L.A.’s own family amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier. Step onto one exciting ride after another. Catch your breath, play a game, show off your skill and collect your prize. Grab a treat then look around…it’s the beach, baby, with sun, surf and more fun than you thought possible. And it’s all right here!

FMV: $100
Donated By: Pacific Park

#46 Teen Colorful Leopard Kitty Basket item
#46 Teen Colorful Leopard Kitty Basket item
#46 Teen Colorful Leopard Kitty Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Super fun basket for a teen - kitty headphones, make your own letter bracelet kit, adorable rainbow unicorn leopard stuffy, and leopard socks


FMV: $80

#47 Raven Handpainted Acrylic on Canvas item
#47 Raven Handpainted Acrylic on Canvas
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Beautiful 8x10 custom painting by local artist Karen Slayton.

FMV : $75

Donated by Karen Slayton

#48 Night in Rio - Glasshouse Fragrances Candle item
#48 Night in Rio - Glasshouse Fragrances Candle
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Passionfruit and Lime Scented Candle


FMV: $55

Donated By: Jennifer Thornton Wieland

#49 Four Penguins in a Row Painting by Local Artist item
#49 Four Penguins in a Row Painting by Local Artist
$55

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Beautiful custom painting by local artist Karen Slayton.

FMV : $125

Donated by Karen Slayton

Blue Hoverboard item
Blue Hoverboard item
Blue Hoverboard item
Blue Hoverboard
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Hover-1 Titan Hoverboard provides a convenient, stylish, and exciting form of transportation. The Hover-1 Titan Hoverboard Includes an ultra safe and reliable UL-Certified battery with an easy to use charger. The Titan is also equipped with aSafety Shielded battery enclosure with an IPX4 water resistance rating to keep your Hover-1 Tiitan Hoverboard clean and safe. Cruise around on the most stylish Hoverboard on the market; With Dual LED Headlights and 4 hour battery life your Hoverboard will provide endless fun for you, your friends and your family.


FMV: $260

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing