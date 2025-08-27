WPC Organ Concert + Trunk or Treat

Hosted by
About this event
For friends and neighbors outside our immediate community (Altadena/Pasadena) who would like to decorate a vehicle, hand out candy, and support the celebration. Your participation helps make this event joyful for all. Space is limited—reserve your spot early!
For neighborhood families in Altadena/Pasadena (especially those impacted directly by Eaton fires) who want to join the tradition of decorating a vehicle and giving out candy. We are honored to invite you to participate as a way to celebrate our community's resilience together. Space is limited—reserve your spot early!
For all families (large or small) and individuals (short or tall) who wish to attend and enjoy the festivities. This small contribution supports the mission and outreach of our community.
For local businesses outside the neighborhood (Altadena/Pasadena) who would like to set up a vendor booth or shop space during the Trunk or Treat. Your presence supports the event and creates opportunities for community connection. (Tax Receipt will be generated for full cost of registration.)
For neighborhood businesses in Altadena/Pasadena (especially those who impacted directly by Eaton fires) who want to set up shop during the Trunk or Treat. We are honored to invite you to participate as a way to celebrate our community's resilience together.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!