Watertown Pomperaug Hockey Association Inc

Watertown Pomperaug Hockey Association Inc

WPHC HOCKEY TEAM GOLF OUTING 2025 CRESTBROOK GOLF COURSE WATERTOWN

834 Northfield Rd

Watertown, CT 06795, USA

Platinum Sponsor Event Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

2 Golf Foursomes, Sponsor Banner at Golf Tournament & All Home Games Full Page Ad in Sponsor Book & Tournament Tee Sign

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf Foursomes, Sponsor Banner at Golf Tournament & All Home Games Full Page Ad in Sponsor Book & Tournament Tee Sign

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf Foursome, Sponsor Banner at Golf Tournament & All Home Games ½ Full Page Ad in Sponsor Book & Tee Sign

Bronze Advertising Sponsor
$500

Sponsor Banner at Golf Tournament & All Home Games ½ Full Page Ad in Sponsor Book & Tee Sign

GOLF FOURSOME
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Beverage/Dinner Sponsor
$500

Sponsor Sign for Golf Beverage Cart & Dinner

Tee Box/Hole Sponsor
$150

Sponsor Sign at Hole or on green plus add on banner

Individual Golfer
$175
Dinner Only Ticket
$50

Join us for dinner/dessert & raffles after golf!

