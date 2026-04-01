West Parent Organization

Offered by

West Parent Organization

About this shop

WPO Spring Plant Pre-Sale

Calibrachoa 11" Hanging Baskets
$30
Geranium 11" Hanging Basket (Pink)
$30
Geranium 11" Hanging Basket (Red)
$30
Impatiens 11" Hanging Basket
$25
Calibrachoa 10" Bowl
$30
Ageratum Aloha Blue Flat
$25

Flat of 36 Annual Plants

Alyssum Flat - White 4-10"
$25

Flat of 36 Annual Plants

Wax Begonia Green Leaf Mix 8-10"
$25

Pink, Red & White Mix - Flat of 36 Annual Plants

Wax Begonia Bronze Leaf Mix 8-10"
$25

Pink, Red & White Mix - Flat of 36 Annual Plants

Coleus - Mixed Varieties 8-14"
$25

Mixed colors - Flat of 36 Annual Plants

Dusty Miller Silver Dust - 10"
$25

Flat of 36 Annual Plants

Impatiens Mix 8-10"
$25

Mixed Colors - Flat of 36 Annual Plants

Marigolds 6-12"
$25

Mixed Colors - Flat of 36 Annual Plants

Petunia (Upright) Mixed
$25

Mix of Colors - Flat of 36 Annual Plants

Snapdragon Mix 6-10"
$25

Mix of Colors - Flat of 36 Annual Plants

$25 Countryside Gift Card
$25

Purchase a gift card to use at Countryside and shop for other plant varieties & garden items.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!