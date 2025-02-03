WPPC-CO SHOP - 2026 Commemorative Knife

The West Point Parents Club of Colorado in collaboration with Spartan Blades is pleased to offer a commemorative knife to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2026.

These commemorative knives will be engraved with “USMA 2026” and Class Motto “For Country We Commit”.



This is a limited production item, and only 100 engraved knives will be available. ON SALE THROUGH MARCH 1, 2026.



Please contact us at [email protected] if you are ordering multiple knives shipping to multiple addresses.