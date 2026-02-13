WPPC-CO SHOP - 2027 Commemorative Knife

Offered by
The West Point Parents Club of Colorado in collaboration with Spartan Blades is pleased to offer a commemorative knife to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2027.
These commemorative knives will be engraved with “USMA 2027” and Class Motto “Earned Not Given”.
This is a limited production item, and only 100 engraved knives will be available. ON SALE THROUGH MARCH 1, 2027.
Please contact us at [email protected] if you are ordering multiple knives shipping to multiple addresses.
