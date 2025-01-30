WPPC Day Pass

WePerform Org

General Day Pass
$20

Day Pass grants you access to WePerform Ping Pong Center's Open Play for up to 90 minutes. Interested in becoming a WPPC member? As a member, you can enjoy our facility 7 days a week, discounts to tournaments, workshops and private lessons.

Senior 65+/Junior 17- Day Pass
$15

Groupon Special
$16

