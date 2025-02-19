WPPC Membership (Non-Auto Renewal)

2-Month General Membership
$100

As a WPPC member, you will have access to our ping pong training facility seven days a week, exclusive discounts on tournaments, classes, private lessons, and up to two hours of Open Play per visit.

3-Month Junior/Senior Membership
$160

6-Month Couples Membership
$510

6-Month Senior/Junior Membership
$270

3-Months Couples Membership
$280

3-Month General Membership
$175

Senior Monthly Membership
$45

