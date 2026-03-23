WPRA 2026 Membership Payment

About this event
Includes Primary Adults and their dependents, limited to five (5) household members. A $200 maintenance fee applies to new memberships for the 1st & 2nd year. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Includes Primary Adults and their dependents, limited to five (5) household members. A $200 maintenance fee applies to new memberships for the 1st & 2nd year. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Includes Primary Adults and their dependents, limited to five (5) household members. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Additional members beyond 5 are $25/ea. If you require more than 5 household members, select the additional quantity. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Only available as an add-on for family membership, typically for full-time caregivers. Limit two (2) per family. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Includes only the one person named - no dependents or others can be included. A $200 maintenance fee applies to new memberships for the 1st & 2nd year. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Includes only the one person named - no dependents or others can be included. A $200 maintenance fee applies to new memberships for the 1st & 2nd year. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Includes only the one person named - no dependents or others can be included. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Only available to one adult parent and a minor child (age 18 or under) who is a swim team member; swim team fees are not included and must be paid separately. A $200 maintenance fee applies to new memberships for the 1st & 2nd year. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Only available to one adult parent and a minor child (age 18 or under) who is a swim team member; swim team fees are not included and must be paid separately. A $200 maintenance fee applies to new memberships for the 1st & 2nd year. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Only available to one adult parent and a minor child (age 18 or under) who is a swim team member; swim team fees are not included and must be paid separately. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Can include up to two individuals from the same household, one of whom must have reached age 60 prior to the season due date; no dependents or additional individuals may be included. A $200 maintenance fee applies to new memberships for the 1st & 2nd year. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Can include up to two individuals from the same household, one of whom must have reached age 60 prior to the season due date; no dependents or additional individuals may be included. A $200 maintenance fee applies to new memberships for the 1st & 2nd year. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Can include up to two individuals from the same household, one of whom must have reached age 60 prior to the season due date; no dependents or additional individuals may be included. For additional information please reference the Membership page of our website: http://www.windypointpool.com/membership
Members who won’t use the facilities for a season can pay an Inactive fee of $75 before May 1. This keeps membership active, avoiding delinquency or new member fees the following season.
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