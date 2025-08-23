Warrior Princess Foundation

Hosted by

Warrior Princess Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

WPs Backyard Fun Fest Silent Auction

Pick-up location

323 N Railroad Ave, Loveland, CO 80537, USA

Outdoor Playtime item
Outdoor Playtime
$20

Starting bid

Sidewalk Chalk Games, Play Rackets, Frisbee, Small Football, Small Basketball, Nerf Ball, Jump Rope, Bubbles, Water Bottle! $80 Value

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun item
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
$20

Starting bid

Flower Fleece Blanket, Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Game, Wood Jenga Game, Sticker by Number Poster Set, Girl's L T-Shirt, Bracelet. $100 Value

Broncos Blast item
Broncos Blast item
Broncos Blast
$20

Starting bid

Bronco Portable Armchair (donated by Costco - $50 Value), Retro Bronco Football, Bronco Can Koozies, Football Party Napkins. $100 Value

Dig Deep Cleaning item
Dig Deep Cleaning item
Dig Deep Cleaning
$50

Starting bid

5 Hours Professional Cleaning and Assorted Method Brand Cleaning Products. $300 Value

Photo Session item
Photo Session item
Photo Session
$20

Starting bid

A mini family photo session with Ama Divine Photography. $100 Value

Shine Bright Aesthetics Spa Session item
Shine Bright Aesthetics Spa Session item
Shine Bright Aesthetics Spa Session
$20

Starting bid

Pick Your Service Spa Session, Candle and Shine Bright Stencil. $280 Value

Waneka Pottery Mugs item
Waneka Pottery Mugs item
Waneka Pottery Mugs
$20

Starting bid

2 Handcrafted Ceramic Mugs, Assorted Coffee & Tea Treats. $100 Value

Flight Lesson item
Flight Lesson item
Flight Lesson
$25

Starting bid

30 Minute Flight Lesson with Summit Flight Training. You WILL get to fly the plane! $250 Value

Magnetic Soul Massage item
Magnetic Soul Massage item
Magnetic Soul Massage
$20

Starting bid

1 Hour Massage Session, Candle, Loofa, Handmade Earrings, $10 Coffee Card. $125 Value

Happy Camper item
Happy Camper item
Happy Camper
$50

Starting bid

Up to 7 Days 25' Camper Rental donated by the Smith Family and scheduled through Outdoorsy.com. $600 Value

Pampering Facial Session item
Pampering Facial Session item
Pampering Facial Session
$20

Starting bid

Facial Session with Jane Says Aesthetics, Candle, Loofa, Handmade Earrings, $10 Coffee Card. $125 Value

Lovelevel Hoop Beams Earrings item
Lovelevel Hoop Beams Earrings item
Lovelevel Hoop Beams Earrings
$5

Starting bid

Lovelevel Handcrafted Wood Earrings. $35 Value

Lovelevel Metal Vine Earrings item
Lovelevel Metal Vine Earrings item
Lovelevel Metal Vine Earrings
$5

Starting bid

Lovelevel Handcrafted Earrings. $30 Value

Let's Wine Basket item
Let's Wine Basket
$20

Starting bid

Wine Tasting Kit, Bottle of Syrah, 2 Wine Glasses, Flameless Candle Set, Corkscrew, Wine Stopper, Wine Pourer and Cocktail Napkins. $125 Value

This item contains alcohol and all bidders must be 21 years of age.

Beer Break item
Beer Break
$10

Starting bid

6 Pack Palisade Peach Beer, 4 Silicone Koozies, Beer Bands, Kettle Bell Bottle Opener. $40 Value

This item contains alcohol and all bidders must be 21 years of age.

Picnic Prep item
Picnic Prep
$10

Starting bid

Picnic Basket, Backpack Cooler, Picnic Blanket, 4 Insulated "Life is Good" Cups, Cheese Cutting Board, Coleman Multi-tool and Cocktail Napkins. $80 Value

Craft Capers item
Craft Capers
$10

Starting bid

1-2-3 Art Set, Latch Hook Rug Kit, Puzzle, Wood Car Model, '57 Street Vet Model. $50 Value

Pretty Up the Patio item
Pretty Up the Patio
$10

Starting bid

Small Hammock, Decorative String Lights, Bamboo Wind Chime, Metal Windspinner, Sunflower Windsock, Bubbles, Bug Zapper Wand, Stuffed Gnome.$150 Value

Kitchen Helpers item
Kitchen Helpers
$10

Starting bid

Wood Colorado Theme Rolling Pin, Wood Kitchen Utensils, Set of 2 Norpro Stoneware Serving Plates, Metal Skewers, Coasters, Decorative Appetizer Sticks, Groovy Sponges, Mini Charcuterie Board, Freezer Containers. $100 Value

Lunch Escape item
Lunch Escape
$5

Starting bid

Natural Life Insulated Lunch Bag, Insulated Water Bottle, Coffee Mug, Lip Balm, Dry Skin Patch Relief, Green Tea Candle. $40 Value

Silpada Necklace Teardrop item
Silpada Necklace Teardrop item
Silpada Necklace Teardrop
$20

Starting bid

Silpada Sterling Silver Tear-drop Necklace. $100 Value

Silpada Necklace Oval item
Silpada Necklace Oval item
Silpada Necklace Oval
$20

Starting bid

Silpada Sterling Silver Oval Stone Necklace with multi-chain feature. $100 Value

Silpada Red Gemstone Ring item
Silpada Red Gemstone Ring item
Silpada Red Gemstone Ring
$20

Starting bid

Silpada Red Gemstone Sterling Silver Ring. Size 6. $100 Value

Silpada Sparkles Ring item
Silpada Sparkles Ring item
Silpada Sparkles Ring
$20

Starting bid

Silpada Sterling Silver and White Cubic Zerconia Ring. Size 7. $100 Value

Silpada Green Gemstone Ring item
Silpada Green Gemstone Ring item
Silpada Green Gemstone Ring
$20

Starting bid

Silpada Sterling Silver Green Gemstone Ring. Size 6. $100 Value

Silpada Hammered Silver Ring item
Silpada Hammered Silver Ring item
Silpada Hammered Silver Ring
$20

Starting bid

Silpada Hammered Sterling Silver Ring with White Topaz Accents.
Size 6. $100 Value

Nuggets 2024-25 Team Signed Basketball item
Nuggets 2024-25 Team Signed Basketball
$300

Starting bid

Picture coming! Nuggets 2024-25 Team Signed Basketball. $1300 Value

1st Green Design item
1st Green Design item
1st Green Design
$100

Starting bid

$750 towards a 1st Green Landscape Design. $750 Value

Tree from 1st Green item
Tree from 1st Green item
Tree from 1st Green
$50

Starting bid

5-6' Spruce Tree Voucher from 1st Green! Tree may be on sight. $300 Value

Mountain Landscape Photo item
Mountain Landscape Photo item
Mountain Landscape Photo
$10

Starting bid

Mountain Landscape photo by Susan Chesnut Photography. $65 Value

Metal Saw Art item
Metal Saw Art item
Metal Saw Art
$5

Starting bid

Metal Saw Art by Denny Design. 30 Value

Metal Cross Design item
Metal Cross Design item
Metal Cross Design
$10

Starting bid

Metal Cross Design by Denny Design. Approximately 15" tall and 12" wide.$40 Value

Stained Glass Butterfly Window Hangar item
Stained Glass Butterfly Window Hangar item
Stained Glass Butterfly Window Hangar
$5

Starting bid

Stained Glass Butterfly Window Hanger by Denny Design. Approximately 12" tall and 6" wide. $25 Value

Stained Glass Canoe Ornament item
Stained Glass Canoe Ornament item
Stained Glass Canoe Ornament
$1

Starting bid

Stained Glass Canoe Ornament by Denny Design. 6" tall. $15 Value

Bike Colorado Glass Ornament item
Bike Colorado Glass Ornament item
Bike Colorado Glass Ornament
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy a glass ornament with a biking Colorado theme. $15 Value

Hotel Frisco Stay item
Hotel Frisco Stay item
Hotel Frisco Stay
$25

Starting bid

$250 Gift Certificate to stay at the Hotel Frisco $250 Value

Sommers Floral Watercolor #1 item
Sommers Floral Watercolor #1 item
Sommers Floral Watercolor #1
$10

Starting bid

An original floral watercolor by Adrienne Sommers. $50 Value

Sommers Floral Watercolor #2 item
Sommers Floral Watercolor #2 item
Sommers Floral Watercolor #2
$10

Starting bid

An original floral watercolor by Adrienne Sommers. $50 Value

Grazing Pear Date Night Charcuterie with Wine item
Grazing Pear Date Night Charcuterie with Wine item
Grazing Pear Date Night Charcuterie with Wine
$10

Starting bid

Date Night Charcuterie Platter that includes a bottle of red blend wine (non-alcoholic available) from the Grazing Pear Co. (Greeley) $75 Value

Group Music Lesson item
Group Music Lesson item
Group Music Lesson
$25

Starting bid

Gather together a group of up to 10, children or adult and have a group music lesson! Guitar, Ukulele, Voice, Piano, Songwriting – you choose! $250 Value

Individual 1 hour Music Lesson item
Individual 1 hour Music Lesson item
Individual 1 hour Music Lesson
$10

Starting bid

Choose between voice, guitar, ukulele, voice, piano, or songwriting and let Ms. Kayla show you how! $85 Value

Baby Basket item
Baby Basket item
Baby Basket
$20

Starting bid

Perfect for a baby shower gift! New and very gently used items including gender neutral and girl clothing, newborn socks, 3 new Dr. Brown’s bottles, baby hand and footprint picture frame (new), drawing board for 12 mo.old, drawer organizers, 2 swaddle blankets, like new baby ergo baby carrier/backpack, rainbow stripes baby car seat and nursing cover up, newborn swaddle, pack of wipes, 3 knit stuffed animals and more! $200 Value

Paonia Paradise Package item
Paonia Paradise Package item
Paonia Paradise Package
$50

Starting bid

Includes a one night stay in a glamping tent in Zen Zen Gardens, a $50 gift card for Mesa Winds Farm and Winery and a $30 gift card for Big B's Delicious Orchards. $300 Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!