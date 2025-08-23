WPs Backyard Fun Fest Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Sidewalk Chalk Games, Play Rackets, Frisbee, Small Football, Small Basketball, Nerf Ball, Jump Rope, Bubbles, Water Bottle! $80 Value
Starting bid
Flower Fleece Blanket, Wooden Tic-Tac-Toe Game, Wood Jenga Game, Sticker by Number Poster Set, Girl's L T-Shirt, Bracelet. $100 Value
Starting bid
Bronco Portable Armchair (donated by Costco - $50 Value), Retro Bronco Football, Bronco Can Koozies, Football Party Napkins. $100 Value
Starting bid
5 Hours Professional Cleaning and Assorted Method Brand Cleaning Products. $300 Value
Starting bid
A mini family photo session with Ama Divine Photography. $100 Value
Starting bid
Pick Your Service Spa Session, Candle and Shine Bright Stencil. $280 Value
Starting bid
2 Handcrafted Ceramic Mugs, Assorted Coffee & Tea Treats. $100 Value
Starting bid
30 Minute Flight Lesson with Summit Flight Training. You WILL get to fly the plane! $250 Value
Starting bid
1 Hour Massage Session, Candle, Loofa, Handmade Earrings, $10 Coffee Card. $125 Value
Starting bid
Up to 7 Days 25' Camper Rental donated by the Smith Family and scheduled through Outdoorsy.com. $600 Value
Starting bid
Facial Session with Jane Says Aesthetics, Candle, Loofa, Handmade Earrings, $10 Coffee Card. $125 Value
Starting bid
Lovelevel Handcrafted Wood Earrings. $35 Value
Starting bid
Lovelevel Handcrafted Earrings. $30 Value
Starting bid
Wine Tasting Kit, Bottle of Syrah, 2 Wine Glasses, Flameless Candle Set, Corkscrew, Wine Stopper, Wine Pourer and Cocktail Napkins. $125 Value
This item contains alcohol and all bidders must be 21 years of age.
Starting bid
6 Pack Palisade Peach Beer, 4 Silicone Koozies, Beer Bands, Kettle Bell Bottle Opener. $40 Value
This item contains alcohol and all bidders must be 21 years of age.
Starting bid
Picnic Basket, Backpack Cooler, Picnic Blanket, 4 Insulated "Life is Good" Cups, Cheese Cutting Board, Coleman Multi-tool and Cocktail Napkins. $80 Value
Starting bid
1-2-3 Art Set, Latch Hook Rug Kit, Puzzle, Wood Car Model, '57 Street Vet Model. $50 Value
Starting bid
Small Hammock, Decorative String Lights, Bamboo Wind Chime, Metal Windspinner, Sunflower Windsock, Bubbles, Bug Zapper Wand, Stuffed Gnome.$150 Value
Starting bid
Wood Colorado Theme Rolling Pin, Wood Kitchen Utensils, Set of 2 Norpro Stoneware Serving Plates, Metal Skewers, Coasters, Decorative Appetizer Sticks, Groovy Sponges, Mini Charcuterie Board, Freezer Containers. $100 Value
Starting bid
Natural Life Insulated Lunch Bag, Insulated Water Bottle, Coffee Mug, Lip Balm, Dry Skin Patch Relief, Green Tea Candle. $40 Value
Starting bid
Silpada Sterling Silver Tear-drop Necklace. $100 Value
Starting bid
Silpada Sterling Silver Oval Stone Necklace with multi-chain feature. $100 Value
Starting bid
Silpada Red Gemstone Sterling Silver Ring. Size 6. $100 Value
Starting bid
Silpada Sterling Silver and White Cubic Zerconia Ring. Size 7. $100 Value
Starting bid
Silpada Sterling Silver Green Gemstone Ring. Size 6. $100 Value
Starting bid
Silpada Hammered Sterling Silver Ring with White Topaz Accents.
Size 6. $100 Value
Starting bid
Picture coming! Nuggets 2024-25 Team Signed Basketball. $1300 Value
Starting bid
$750 towards a 1st Green Landscape Design. $750 Value
Starting bid
5-6' Spruce Tree Voucher from 1st Green! Tree may be on sight. $300 Value
Starting bid
Mountain Landscape photo by Susan Chesnut Photography. $65 Value
Starting bid
Metal Saw Art by Denny Design. 30 Value
Starting bid
Metal Cross Design by Denny Design. Approximately 15" tall and 12" wide.$40 Value
Starting bid
Stained Glass Butterfly Window Hanger by Denny Design. Approximately 12" tall and 6" wide. $25 Value
Starting bid
Stained Glass Canoe Ornament by Denny Design. 6" tall. $15 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a glass ornament with a biking Colorado theme. $15 Value
Starting bid
$250 Gift Certificate to stay at the Hotel Frisco $250 Value
Starting bid
An original floral watercolor by Adrienne Sommers. $50 Value
Starting bid
An original floral watercolor by Adrienne Sommers. $50 Value
Starting bid
Date Night Charcuterie Platter that includes a bottle of red blend wine (non-alcoholic available) from the Grazing Pear Co. (Greeley) $75 Value
Starting bid
Gather together a group of up to 10, children or adult and have a group music lesson! Guitar, Ukulele, Voice, Piano, Songwriting – you choose! $250 Value
Starting bid
Choose between voice, guitar, ukulele, voice, piano, or songwriting and let Ms. Kayla show you how! $85 Value
Starting bid
Perfect for a baby shower gift! New and very gently used items including gender neutral and girl clothing, newborn socks, 3 new Dr. Brown’s bottles, baby hand and footprint picture frame (new), drawing board for 12 mo.old, drawer organizers, 2 swaddle blankets, like new baby ergo baby carrier/backpack, rainbow stripes baby car seat and nursing cover up, newborn swaddle, pack of wipes, 3 knit stuffed animals and more! $200 Value
Starting bid
Includes a one night stay in a glamping tent in Zen Zen Gardens, a $50 gift card for Mesa Winds Farm and Winery and a $30 gift card for Big B's Delicious Orchards. $300 Value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!