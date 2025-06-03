WPSC Membership 2025-2026

Military & Civilian Employees of USMA & Spouses
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership for the 2025-2026 WPSC season, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

Military & Civilian Employees of USMAPS & Spouses
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership for the 2025-2026 WPSC season, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

GS, Civilian, & DODEA Employed on West Point & Spouses
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership for the 2025-2026 WPSC season, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

NAF Employees on West Point & Spouses
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership for the 2025-2026 WPSC season, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

Athletic Coaches of USMA & USMAPS & Spouses
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership for the 2025-2026 WPSC season, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

Active Duty Personnel Local to West Point & Spouses
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership for the 2025-2026 WPSC season, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

Retired Military Personnel local to West Point & Spouses
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership for the 2025-2026 WPSC season, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

Active Guard Reserve Local to West Point & Spouses
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership for the 2025-2026 WPSC season, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

Visiting Faculty of USMA, USMAPS & Spouses
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Membership for the 2025-2026 WPSC season, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

Associate Membership
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

This membership is for those who do not meet the criteria of a full WPSC Membership. Associate Members may not vote, hold board positions, or be eligible for scholarships.


Associate Membership for the 2025-2026 WPSC season, from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.


common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing