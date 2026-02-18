WPVA's Glowverse: An Out of this World Glow Party!

About this event
Enjoy the Glow Party with this all‑inclusive ticket!
Get ready to shine bright as you step into our space‑themed galaxy of fun. Your ticket grants access to glowing activities, cosmic games, music, and stellar surprises that will light up the night. Get ready for an out‑of‑this‑world experience!
Enjoy the Glow Party with this all‑inclusive ticket!
Get ready to shine bright as you step into our space‑themed galaxy of fun. Your ticket grants access to glowing activities, cosmic games, music, and stellar surprises that will light up the night. Get ready for an out‑of‑this‑world experience!
Have children in multiple grade levels? Enjoy the Glow Party with this all‑inclusive double session ticket!
Get ready to shine bright as you step into our space‑themed galaxy of fun. Your ticket grants access to glowing activities, cosmic games, music, and stellar surprises that will light up the night. Get ready for an out‑of‑this‑world experience!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!