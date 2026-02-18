Wpva Inc

Hosted by

Wpva Inc

About this event

WPVA's Glowverse: An Out of this World Glow Party!

6189 Winter Garden Vineland Rd

Windermere, FL 34786, USA

PK3-2ND FAMILY TICKET
$30

Enjoy the Glow Party with this all‑inclusive ticket!
Get ready to shine bright as you step into our space‑themed galaxy of fun. Your ticket grants access to glowing activities, cosmic games, music, and stellar surprises that will light up the night. Get ready for an out‑of‑this‑world experience!

3RD-5TH FAMILY TICKET
$30

Enjoy the Glow Party with this all‑inclusive ticket!
Get ready to shine bright as you step into our space‑themed galaxy of fun. Your ticket grants access to glowing activities, cosmic games, music, and stellar surprises that will light up the night. Get ready for an out‑of‑this‑world experience!

Multiple Grade Level FAMILY Ticket
$30

Have children in multiple grade levels? Enjoy the Glow Party with this all‑inclusive double session ticket!
Get ready to shine bright as you step into our space‑themed galaxy of fun. Your ticket grants access to glowing activities, cosmic games, music, and stellar surprises that will light up the night. Get ready for an out‑of‑this‑world experience!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!