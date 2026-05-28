Wellness In The Woods Inc

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Wellness In The Woods Inc

About this event

WRAP Seminar II

202 12th St NE

Staples, MN 56479, USA

WRAP Seminar II (In-Person)
$650

Admission for the in-person WRAP Seminar II training taking place August 12-14, 2026 at Sourcewell in Staples, Minnesota.


Training runs daily from 9:30am-4:00pm. Participants must attend all three full days in person in order to receive certification.


Prerequisite: Completion of WRAP Seminar I is required prior to attending this training.


Registration includes:

• Full 3-day WRAP Seminar II training

• Training materials

• Light refreshments/snacks


Please not that registration fees are non-transferable after the event begins.

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