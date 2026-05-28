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About this event
Admission for the in-person WRAP Seminar II training taking place August 12-14, 2026 at Sourcewell in Staples, Minnesota.
Training runs daily from 9:30am-4:00pm. Participants must attend all three full days in person in order to receive certification.
Prerequisite: Completion of WRAP Seminar I is required prior to attending this training.
Registration includes:
• Full 3-day WRAP Seminar II training
• Training materials
• Light refreshments/snacks
Please not that registration fees are non-transferable after the event begins.
$
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