Admission for the in-person WRAP Seminar II training taking place August 12-14, 2026 at Sourcewell in Staples, Minnesota.





Training runs daily from 9:30am-4:00pm. Participants must attend all three full days in person in order to receive certification.





Prerequisite: Completion of WRAP Seminar I is required prior to attending this training.





Registration includes:

• Full 3-day WRAP Seminar II training

• Training materials

• Light refreshments/snacks





Please not that registration fees are non-transferable after the event begins.