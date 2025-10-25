91-0825874

Wreath & Pie Fundraiser

20" Deluxe Noble Fir Wreath item
20" Deluxe Noble Fir Wreath
$28

Noble fir with incense cedar and juniper accents topped with pine cones; bow sold separately


approx. 20" overall; ring size approx. 10"

22" Deluxe Noble Fir Wreath item
22" Deluxe Noble Fir Wreath
$30

Noble fir with incense cedar and juniper accents topped with pine cones; bow sold separately


approx. 22" overall; ring size approx. 12"

24" Deluxe Noble Fir Wreath item
24" Deluxe Noble Fir Wreath
$36.50

Noble fir with incense cedar and juniper accents topped with pine cones; bow sold separately


approx. 24" overall; ring size approx. 14"

28" Deluxe Noble Fir Wreath item
28" Deluxe Noble Fir Wreath
$44

Noble fir with incense cedar and juniper accents topped with pine cones; bow sold separately


approx. 28" overall; ring size approx.16"

Deluxe Large Cross Wreath item
Deluxe Large Cross Wreath
$44

Noble fir with incense cedar and juniper accents topped with pine cones; bow sold separately


approximately 30" overall

Deluxe Noble Fir Door Swag item
Deluxe Noble Fir Door Swag
$44

Noble fir with incense cedar and juniper accents topped with pine cones; bow sold separately


approximately 30" overall

Deluxe Candy Cane Wreath item
Deluxe Candy Cane Wreath
$39

Noble fir with incense cedar and juniper accents topped with pine cones; bow sold separately


approximately 12"

Deluxe Centerpiece item
Deluxe Centerpiece
$30

noble fir with incense cedar and juniper accents topped with pine cones; bow sold separately


approximately 12"

Standard Bow item
Standard Bow
$6

Red Velvet

Cedar Garland item
Cedar Garland
$45

Cedar

25-foot roll

Cherry Pie item
Cherry Pie
$13

Remlinger Pies are made locally at Remlinger Farm. Each pie contains 3lbs of fruit. They come frozen and can be kept frozen for up to 1 year.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie item
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
$13

Remlinger Pies are made locally at Remlinger Farm. Each pie contains 3lbs of fruit. They come frozen and can be kept frozen for up to 1 year.

Granny Smith Pie item
Granny Smith Pie
$20

Remlinger Pies are made locally at Remlinger Farm. Each pie contains 3lbs of fruit. They come frozen and can be kept frozen for up to 1 year.

Bumbleberry Pie item
Bumbleberry Pie
$13

Bumbleberry Pie is a delightful blend of strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry. Remlinger Pies are made locally at Remlinger Farm. Each pie contains 3lbs of fruit. They come frozen and can be kept frozen for up to 1 year.


