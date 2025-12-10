Wreath & Tree Auction Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Recognition during the event as our biggest sponsor
Banner or sign displayed at the event
Logo/Name on event signage, event program, on our social media/website
Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”
Four complimentary tickets to the Wreath & Tree Auction
Recognition as a sponsor
Logo/Name on event signage, event program, on our social media/website
Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”
Two complimentary tickets to the Wreath & Tree Auction
Recognition as a sponsor
Logo/Name on event signage, event program, on our social media/website
Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”
Special cocktail named in your honor and two complimentary beverages
Recognition as a sponsor
Logo/Name on your table, event signage, event program, on our social media/website
Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”
Reserved seating for you and your guests
Recognition as a sponsor
Sponsor business cards at the photo station
Logo/Name on event signage, event program, on our social media/website
Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”
Recognition as a sponsor
Logo/Name on event signage, event program, on our social media/website
Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!