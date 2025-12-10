Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club

Hosted by

Fort Leavenworth Spouses' Club

About this event

Wreath & Tree Auction Sponsorship

🌟 Wreath & Tree Sponsor
$500

Recognition during the event as our biggest sponsor

Banner or sign displayed at the event

Logo/Name on event signage, event program, on our social media/website

Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”

Four complimentary tickets to the Wreath & Tree Auction

✨ Auction Sponsor
$400

Recognition as a sponsor

Logo/Name on event signage, event program, on our social media/website

Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”

Two complimentary tickets to the Wreath & Tree Auction

🎄 Bar Sponsor
$300

Recognition as a sponsor

Logo/Name on event signage, event program, on our social media/website

Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”

Special cocktail named in your honor and two complimentary beverages

🍽️ Table Sponsor
$210

Recognition as a sponsor

Logo/Name on your table, event signage, event program, on our social media/website

Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”

Reserved seating for you and your guests

📸 Photography Sponsor
$150

Recognition as a sponsor

Sponsor business cards at the photo station

Logo/Name on event signage, event program, on our social media/website

Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”

🧥 Ugly Sweater Contest Sponsor
$100

Recognition as a sponsor

Logo/Name on event signage, event program, on our social media/website

Digital pre-event sponsor shoutout and a post-event “thank you”

