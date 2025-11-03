Wreath Fundraiser

The generous gold backed velveteen bow and white tipped/glittered pinecones laced with cheery red jingle bells make this wreath a Classic Holiday decoration.
The luxurious gold trimmed, wired fabric bow centerpieces this wreath. The faux cranberry picks and large pinecones laced with gold jingle bells complete this exquisite look of this popular Wreath.
The elegant gold trimmed, wired satin bow with 7 lavish loops with long tails. Includes large pinecones laced with gold jingle bells and the bulb sets complete this stylish wreath.
The generous gold backed velveteen bow and white tipped/glittered pinecones laced with cheery red jingle bells make this door spray a Classic Holiday decoration.
The luxurious gold trimmed, wired fabric bow centerpieces this door spray. The faux cranberry picks and large pinecones laced with gold jingle bells complete this exquisite look of this popular spray.
The elegant gold trimmed, wired satin bow with 7 lavish loops with long tails. Includes large pinecones laced with gold jingle bells and the bulb sets complete this stylish door spray.
Expected back in stock 12/2/2025.
The truly unique look of these Holiday Evergreens will stand out in any neighborhood! The stylish green velveteen bow and trimmings are accented with bronzed cones laced with gold jingle bells.
Centerpiece is bursting with naturally scented mixed evergreens, which stay fresh and most from the floral foam base. Near the ward glow of the LED wax candle, elegant decorations of gold-banded red bulbs and frosted berries lay nestled amongst complementary accents of gold. Embellish your centerpiece with the included LED light set to add even more whimsy and charm.
Tree comes complete with decorations as pictured; a Christmas bulb garland, lit tree topper star and whimsical lights for decorating. The LED light set is powered by 3-AA batteries (not included) with an automatic 6 hour on, 18 hour off, timer. The nursery grown Dwarf Alberta Spruce tree will remain fresh throughout the Holidays with regular watering and may be planted outside after the Holidays. Care instructions are included with each tree.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!