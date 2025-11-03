Wreath Fundraiser

Tree comes complete with decorations as pictured; a Christmas bulb garland, lit tree topper star and whimsical lights for decorating. The LED light set is powered by 3-AA batteries (not included) with an automatic 6 hour on, 18 hour off, timer. The nursery grown Dwarf Alberta Spruce tree will remain fresh throughout the Holidays with regular watering and may be planted outside after the Holidays. Care instructions are included with each tree.