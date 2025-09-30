🎄 Wreaths & Holiday Décor Fundraiser 🎁

Holiday Candy Cane
$30

Filled with mixed greens and decorated with a single bow

Holiday Centerpiece
$25

4" Natural Wooden Box greened with an assortment of fresh Brush and Cedar, tastefully decorated with holiday decorations. Items may be substituted at vendors discretion.

Holiday Cedar Log Box
$35

Decorated with large pinecones, berries, decorative picks and a bow

Decorated Kissing Ball
$35

Decorated with a bow

Mixed Evergreen Window Box
$30

Rectangular container, filled with mixed greens, variegated Boxwood, and ting tang, decorated with large pine cones and berries

Holiday Keg Barrel
$45

Dark Brown Whiskey Barrel decorated with a Spruce top, Cedar, Boxwood, White Pine, Pine Cones, holiday decorations and a bow.

8" Burlap Holiday Planter
$30

Mixed greens with natural decorations in a burlap wrapped pot tied with a festive bow

Decorated Urn
$45

Filled with fresh cut mixed greens. Decorated with pine cones and berries. Accented with holiday glass balls and small white birch stems.

12" Noble Fir Wreath
$40

Noble fir base with Incense Cedar, Berried Juniper and Ponderosa Cones.

12" Traditional Wreath
$30

Single velvet bow with three pinecone & holly berry picks.

12" Wreath w/ Bow
$25

Simple, tasteful and elegant. A Northeast traditional.

12" Deco Fancy Wreath
$40

Single velvet bow with a variety of fancy decorations. The theme offers a variety of colored glass balls, picks with sparkle, and pinecones.

