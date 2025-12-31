Southfield A&T - Wrestling

Southfield A&T - Wrestling

Warriors Wrestling Family Bowling Night

21900 W Nine Mile Rd

Southfield, MI 48075, USA

(1) General Administration Bowling Ticket
$25

This Ticket Is Available AFTER January 20th and Is For One (1) Person. Ticket Includes...
2 Hour Lane Rental
Bowling Shoe Rental

*Food and Beverage Available For Purchase and Are NOT Included With Ticket*

(1) Athlete/Coach Bowling Ticket
$20

This Ticket Is Limited To Athletes & Coaches ONLY! Avaliable AFTER January 20th.

This Ticket is For (1) Person and Includes...
2 Hour Lane Rental
Bowling Shoe Rental

*Food and Beverage Available For Purchase and Are NOT Included With Ticket*

Lane Purchase
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This Ticket Is Available AFTER January 20th. Purchase The Whole Bowling Lane.

This Tcket is For (5) People and Includes...
2 Hour Lane Rental
Bowling Shoe Rental

*Food and Beverage Available For Purchase and Are NOT Included With Ticket*

