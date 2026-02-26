Wrestling Fans International Association's Annual Membership

The Wrestling Fans International Association (WFIA) is organized and operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

The mission of the WFIA is to promote, preserve, and advance the sport of professional wrestling through educational programs, historical preservation efforts, fan engagement initiatives, and community outreach activities. The Association works to recognize and honor individuals who have contributed to the professional wrestling industry while fostering greater public understanding and appreciation of its cultural and historical significance.

In furtherance of its charitable purpose, the WFIA may provide limited financial or resource-based assistance to individuals within the professional wrestling community who are experiencing hardship, as determined on a case-by-case basis by a majority vote of the Executive Board and in accordance with established organizational policies.

The WFIA is supported through membership dues, fundraising activities, sponsorships, and charitable contributions, and is operated primarily by volunteers dedicated to advancing its exempt purposes. No part of the net earnings of the organization shall inure to the benefit of any private individual, except as permitted under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code