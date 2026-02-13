Wrestling for Veterans VSS #1 - Summer Madness

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About this event
Veterans get in for free. Please bring your military ID, DD214, or VA Card at the time of event to confirm your free ticket. Limit to 75 tickets available
Priority entry, reserved seating, front row seating. Limited to 40 seats only.
Students will need to present their college ID to confirm discounted ticket. Veterans that missed the free ticket sales can purchase tickets at this rate. Please show military ID, DD214, or VA card at time of event to confirm discounted price.
General admission is open to the public, community, and families.
$
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