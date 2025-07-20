WRFC Player Dues

No expiration
Per season (Fall, Spring) you will be required to pay dues prior to the start of the season.
No expiration
Per season (Fall, Spring) you will be required to pay dues prior to the start of the season. New players are given a 20$ discount and will be given a new player introduction kit.
Valid for one year
Players can now batch pay for their Fall, Spring and Summer seasons (allowing them to play each of the seasons without dues) at a 5% discount! New Players will receive 20$ off their first seasons and an additional 20$ discount for committing for the whole year.
Valid for one year
Players can now batch pay for their Fall, Spring and Summer seasons (allowing them to play each of the seasons without dues) at a 5% discount!
Renews monthly
Players can pay more than the minimum membership (which is 50$ a month) and can add additional donation at the end of the form "Add a Donation for Washington DC Rugby Foundation. Players will subscribe to automatic payments until they have paid off their full dues-- then cancel.
No expiration
Players who want to practice occasionally, go to social events but don't plan on making it out actively, playing in games or practicing more than 4 times in a season can choose to pay social dues. Players that exceed any of these classifications will need to consider just regular dues.
No expiration
WRFC has made the decision to only participate seriously in 15s and thus does a social side-- so prices are cheaper. 75 is for all players.
$
