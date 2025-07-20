WRFC Player Dues

15s Player's Dues (Veteran)
$205

No expiration

Per season (Fall, Spring) you will be required to pay dues prior to the start of the season.

15s Player's Dues (New Players)
$185

No expiration

Per season (Fall, Spring) you will be required to pay dues prior to the start of the season. New players are given a 20$ discount and will be given a new player introduction kit.

Annual Player's Dues (New Players)
$420.75

Valid for one year

Players can now batch pay for their Fall, Spring and Summer seasons (allowing them to play each of the seasons without dues) at a 5% discount! New Players will receive 20$ off their first seasons and an additional 20$ discount for committing for the whole year.

Annual Player's Dues (Veteran)
$460.75

Valid for one year

Players can now batch pay for their Fall, Spring and Summer seasons (allowing them to play each of the seasons without dues) at a 5% discount!

Payment Plan
$50

Renews monthly

Players can pay more than the minimum membership (which is 50$ a month) and can add additional donation at the end of the form "Add a Donation for Washington DC Rugby Foundation. Players will subscribe to automatic payments until they have paid off their full dues-- then cancel.

Social Players Dues (Per Season)
$100

No expiration

Players who want to practice occasionally, go to social events but don't plan on making it out actively, playing in games or practicing more than 4 times in a season can choose to pay social dues. Players that exceed any of these classifications will need to consider just regular dues.

7s Players Dues
$75

No expiration

WRFC has made the decision to only participate seriously in 15s and thus does a social side-- so prices are cheaper. 75 is for all players.

Add a donation for Washington DC Rugby Foundation

$

