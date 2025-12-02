Radio Free Georgia Broadcasting Organization, INC

WRFG Silent Auction

Alliance Theater Tickets
$80

Starting bid

Two Tickets to One (1) Performance in the 2025-2026 Season that concludes on July 12th, 2026

Alvin Ailey Tickets
$80

Starting bid

Alvin Ailey- Two (2) tickets to one performance February 11th -15th, 2026  at the Fox Theater


Atlanta Botanical Gardens
$60

Starting bid

Four (4) General Admission Passes to the Atlanta or Gainesville Botanical Gardens

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
$80

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets to one Delta Classical Series performance during the 2025-2026 Season

Zoo Atlanta
$60

Starting bid

Four (4) General Admission Tickets to Zoo Atlanta

Blind Willie's
$40

Starting bid

One Year Entry Pass for Two People

Candler Hotel
$350

Starting bid

Two Night Weekend Stay plus free parking & a $250 food and beverage credit.

Center for Puppetry Arts
$60

Starting bid

Gift Basket and Four (4) tickets to any Family Series Show

(Valid for all shows EXCEPT Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer)

Dad's Garage
$25

Starting bid

Two (2) “Just Seats" Tickets to any show.

(Not valid for special events or guest artists.)

Egg Harbor Cafe
$20

Starting bid

$30 Gift Card to Egg Harbor Café

Georgia Aquarium
$60

Starting bid

Two Anytime General Admission Tickets

Georgia State University Athletics
$50

Starting bid

Four (4) Tickets to Tickets to One (1) Georgia State University Basketball Game

High Museum of Art Atlanta
$50

Starting bid

6 Month Family Membership

Hudson Grille Gift Card#1
$25

Starting bid

$50 Food and Beverage Gift Card #1

Hudson Grille Gift Card #2
$25

Starting bid

$50 Food and Beverage Gift Card #2

K-1 Speed Indoor Go-Kart Racing
$35

Starting bid

2 Gift Cards for Indoor Go-Kart Racing

Natural Body Spa
$110

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a 60 Minute Swedish Massage

Olfactory
$45

Starting bid

One Gift Certificate To Make Your Own Perfume/ Cologne

Utopia Foot and Shoulder Massage
$30

Starting bid

60 Minute Foot, Back or Shoulder Massage (Must pick 2 of 3 options for massage, each option i.e. foot, back or shoulder will be massaged for 30 minutes each in shared massage space)

Dancing Goats Coffee
$25

Starting bid

Gift Basket From Dancing Goats Coffee

Willie's Mexicana Grill
$25

Starting bid

Gift Card For Family Taco Box

Fox Bros BBQ
$30

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

Local Three Kitchen & Bar
$70

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Brunch for 4 People


Gorjana
$70

Starting bid

Gift Card for Jewelry Purchase

Sebean Bey Artwork
$70

Starting bid

Sebean Bey Artwork

Delta Arlines Trading Cards
$20

Starting bid

Delta Air Lines Trading Cards

Tiff's Treats
$15

Starting bid

Gift Card to Purchase Cookie Box

Atlanta Falcons Football Club
$50

Starting bid

Autographed Photo of Kyle Pitts with Certificate of Authenticity

Homegrown
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

Charis Books & More
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

Little 5 Pub
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

Grant Central Pizza
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card #1

Grant Central Pizza
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card #2

Park Pet Supply
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

Emerald City Bagels
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

Turtle Island Trading
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Llama Fur Throw

Turtle Island Trading
$15

Starting bid

Handmade Beaded Turtle Necklace #1

Turtle Island Trading
$15

Starting bid

Handmade Beaded Turtle Necklace #2

