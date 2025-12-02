WRFG Silent Auction

Hosted by
Two Tickets to One (1) Performance in the 2025-2026 Season that concludes on July 12th, 2026
Alvin Ailey- Two (2) tickets to one performance February 11th -15th, 2026 at the Fox Theater
Four (4) General Admission Passes to the Atlanta or Gainesville Botanical Gardens
Two (2) tickets to one Delta Classical Series performance during the 2025-2026 Season
Four (4) General Admission Tickets to Zoo Atlanta
One Year Entry Pass for Two People
Two Night Weekend Stay plus free parking & a $250 food and beverage credit.
Gift Basket and Four (4) tickets to any Family Series Show
(Valid for all shows EXCEPT Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer)
Two (2) “Just Seats" Tickets to any show.
(Not valid for special events or guest artists.)
$30 Gift Card to Egg Harbor Café
Two Anytime General Admission Tickets
Four (4) Tickets to Tickets to One (1) Georgia State University Basketball Game
6 Month Family Membership
$50 Food and Beverage Gift Card #1
$50 Food and Beverage Gift Card #2
2 Gift Cards for Indoor Go-Kart Racing
Gift Certificate for a 60 Minute Swedish Massage
One Gift Certificate To Make Your Own Perfume/ Cologne
60 Minute Foot, Back or Shoulder Massage (Must pick 2 of 3 options for massage, each option i.e. foot, back or shoulder will be massaged for 30 minutes each in shared massage space)
Gift Basket From Dancing Goats Coffee
Gift Card For Family Taco Box
$50 Gift Card
Gift Certificate for Brunch for 4 People
Gift Card for Jewelry Purchase
Sebean Bey Artwork
Delta Air Lines Trading Cards
Gift Card to Purchase Cookie Box
Autographed Photo of Kyle Pitts with Certificate of Authenticity
$50 Gift Card
$50 Gift Card
$50 Gift Card
$25 Gift Card #1
$25 Gift Card #2
$25 Gift Card
$25 Gift Card
Handmade Llama Fur Throw
Handmade Beaded Turtle Necklace #1
Handmade Beaded Turtle Necklace #2
