Wright City Elementary PTO's - Teacher Experience Auction

🍎 Lunch with the Principal! 🍎
Here’s your chance to dine with the leader of the pack — Mrs. Hickman herself! One lucky student will enjoy a special one-on-one lunch provided by Mrs. Hickman at Wright City East Elementary. Good food, great conversation, and a VIP experience you won’t forget!
🎓 Lunch with Dr. Marchetto! 🎓
Take a break from the cafeteria crowd and enjoy a VIP lunch with Wright City Elementary East's Assistant Principal Dr. Marchetto! One lucky student will get a special one-on-one lunchtime experience filled with fun conversation, laughter, and maybe even a few school secrets!
🍔 Lunch with Mrs. Ketcherside! 🍔
Ready for some lunchtime laughs? One lucky Wright City East Elementary student will enjoy a one-on-one lunch with Mrs. Ketcherside! Whether you talk sports, school, or weekend plans, this is your chance to hang out with your teacher in a whole new way!
🍩 Donuts with Ms. Baker! 🍩
Start your morning off sweet! One lucky student will join First Grade Teacher Ms. Baker for a special before-school donut breakfast — complete with sprinkles, smiles, and plenty of fun conversation! It’s the perfect way to kick off the school day in delicious style!
⚽ Before-School Soccer with Mr. Fox! ⚽
Get ready to kick off your morning — literally! One lucky student will join First Grade Teacher Mr. Fox for some before-school soccer fun. Warm up, show off your best moves, and start the day with great energy and even better company!
🍴✂️ Lunch & Craft with Mrs. Ison-Neely!
Spend a special afternoon with First Grade Teacher Mrs. Ison-Neely! Enjoy lunch and get creative with a fun craft activity—perfect for any student looking to have a memorable time with a favorite teacher.
✨Place your bid now for this unique experience!✨
🎨 Before-School Playdate with Mrs. Pirkle! 🎨
Start your morning with smiles and fun! One lucky student will join Kindergarten Teacher Mrs. Pirkle for a before-school playdate, filled with games, giggles, and a great start to the day. It’s the perfect way to make school mornings extra special!
🍩 Donuts with Ms. Espinoza! 🍩
Start your morning off sweet! One lucky student will join First Grade Teacher Ms. Espinoza for a special before-school donut breakfast — complete with sprinkles, smiles, and plenty of fun conversation! It’s the perfect way to kick off the school day in delicious style!
Matching PJs Day with Ms. Morrow!
Get ready for the comfiest school day ever! Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Morrow and one lucky student will pick out and wear matching pajamas to school for a fun-filled day of twinning in style! PJs are provided — all you need to bring is your best smile and cozy vibes!
🎨 Art Teacher for Your Specials Time with Mrs. Rinearson! 🎨
Get ready to unleash your inner artist! One lucky student will step into the role of Art Teacher for their Specials time with Mrs. Rinearson. You’ll put on your very own apron, choose the art project for the whole class, and help bring all the creativity to life. Paint, glue, glitter, imagination — you call the shots!
🍎✨ Healthy Snacks & Craft Time with Nurse Autumn! (East Only) ✨🍎
Get ready for a fun and creative afternoon with Nurse Autumn! Students will enjoy:
This is a one-of-a-kind experience perfect for any student who loves snacks, creativity, and spending time with Nurse Autumn!
🍔 Lunch with Mr. Kohlfeld! 🍔
Ready for some lunchtime laughs? One lucky Wright City West Elementary student will enjoy a one-on-one lunch with Mr. Kohlfeld! Whether you talk sports, school, or weekend plans, this is your chance to hang out with your teacher in a whole new way!
🎓 Principal for a Day with Mrs. Meadows! 🎓
Ever wondered what it’s like to be in charge? One lucky student will get the ultimate upgrade — serving as Principal for the Day at Wright City West Elementary! Spend time with Mrs. Meadows, help make big decisions, and see what it’s really like to run the school. Don’t miss your chance to lead the pack for a day!
🍎Lunch & Laughs with Mrs. Kazanecki🍎
Get ready for a special lunchtime treat — Lunch with 2nd Grade Teacher Mrs. Kazanecki!
One lucky student will enjoy a fun and relaxed lunch break with Mrs. K, complete with laughs, stories, and memory-making moments. Don't miss your chance to snag this sweet experience!
🏃♂️ Coach for a Day with Coach Hamilton! 🏃♀️
Here’s a winning bid you won’t want to miss! One lucky student will step into the big shoes of PE Coach for the class period alongside Coach Hamilton at Wright City West Elementary. Lead the warm-up, pick a fun game, and call the plays — it’s your turn to run the show in the gym!
Power Pump Takeover with Coach Hamilton!
Get your energy up and your game face on! One lucky student will join Coach Hamilton to run Power Pump for a class period at Wright City West Elementary. Choose the moves, hype up the crowd, and lead your classmates in a high-energy fitness session they’ll never forget!
🎨✨ Before-School Crafting with Mrs. McRoy! ✨🎨
Start your morning with creativity! One lucky student will join Mrs. McRoy before school for a special crafting session filled with imagination, art, and fun.
A perfect way to kick off the day—coffee for Mrs. McRoy, crafts for your kiddo!
Bid now for a chance to brighten your student’s morning with this one-of-a-kind experience!
One lucky student and two friends will join Ms. Pritchard after school for an exclusive LEGO-building adventure!
They’ll get creative, collaborate on fun builds, and enjoy hands-on time designing their very own masterpieces.
It’s the perfect experience for kids who love imagination, teamwork, and—of course—LEGOs!
Spend 30 minutes with Nurse Jess for a behind-the-scenes peek into the school nurse’s office!
Your student will:
A sweet, educational, and hands-on experience with everyone’s favorite nurse!
