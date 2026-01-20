WRIGHT ROLLER DISCO: 80’s Rink | Fri 3/6 @ 6pm

SIZES SOLD OUT FOR FRIDAY:





M10/W11

M11/W12

M 12





Rental skates are available in sizes big kid 4 through adult 13, and to make sure we have your size ready and waiting, we encourage you to purchase your tickets in advance.





If your size falls outside of our rental range, no worries! You're welcome to bring your own skates, just keep in mind that all skates must be quad skates with indoor wheels only. Reaching out to friends or family to borrow a pair is a great option, and local sporting goods stores like Big 5 in Montrose and Grand Junction are wonderful resources as well.





🏆 Costume contest for best 80s look

💜 All proceeds benefit The Wright Opera House





Like, totally don't miss it!