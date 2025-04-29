Write-a-thon Online Auction

A four-session starter coaching package designed for high-achieving women ready to reclaim their energy and time. Packed with transformational tools (plus a bonus gift bag!).
Donated by: Tanja Woitasczyk
Value: $997
🥋 Skill Training and Self-Defense Class
$50
A 2-person class experience with Modern Samurai, offering practical self-defense skills or mobility training for modern times.
Donated by: Modern Samurai
Value: $300
🚗 Car Care Package
$40
AAA membership for two, and a synthetic blend oil change and car wash from Jerry and Walt’s Complete Auto Care — everything you need to keep rolling smoothly!
Donated by: AAA and Jerry and Walt’s Complete Auto Care
Value: $205
🍷🎭 Shedd, Sky, and Stones Basket
$45
A perfect date night or friend night! Includes a $60 Shedd Center gift certificate, a $40 Falling Sky Brewery gift card, and elegant agate jewelry and amethyst jewelry.
Donated by the Shedd, Falling Sky Brewery, and Jeaux Bartlett
Value: $150
💎🎭 A Night on Our Town Basket
$45
Take your boo or bud to watch “Our Town” at the Oregon Contemporary Theatre while looking fab and fashionable in some semi-precious fluorite and amethyst jewelry.
Donated by: Oregon Contemporary Theatre and Jeaux Bartlett
Value: $150
💆♀️ Bello Spa Gift Certificate
$15
Treat yourself to some much-needed self-care with a $50 gift certificate to Bello Spa—relaxation and rejuvenation await.
Donated by: Bello Spa
Value: $50
🎨Custom Poetry Package
$75
Give the gift of a custom poem accompanied by a high-quality performance recording, and an original watercolor and poem piece by poet (and Wordcrafters board member and Write-a-thon participant) Eric Braman, as well as a signed copy of Eric’s recent book, Bury Me In Cherry Blossoms.
You’ll enjoy an initial meeting with Eric to talk about the person or occasion the art is being commissioned for or in memory of, followed by two rounds of feedback to ensure they get the poem just right.
Please provide at least six weeks from the date of request for the finished product to arrive.
A signed copy of Bury Me in Cherry Blossoms
An original watercolor and poem piece
A custom commissioned poem with professional audio recording — a truly one-of-a-kind, heartfelt gift.
Generously donated by Eric Braman
Value: $265
