Write-a-thon Online Auction

Give the gift of a custom poem accompanied by a high-quality performance recording, and an original watercolor and poem piece by poet (and Wordcrafters board member and Write-a-thon participant) Eric Braman, as well as a signed copy of Eric’s recent book, Bury Me In Cherry Blossoms. You’ll enjoy an initial meeting with Eric to talk about the person or occasion the art is being commissioned for or in memory of, followed by two rounds of feedback to ensure they get the poem just right. Please provide at least six weeks from the date of request for the finished product to arrive. A signed copy of Bury Me in Cherry Blossoms An original watercolor and poem piece A custom commissioned poem with professional audio recording — a truly one-of-a-kind, heartfelt gift. Generously donated by Eric Braman Value: $265

