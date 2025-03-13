Write Off Monologue Auction 2025

Kim is a native of Omaha who believes the best stories are the ones that change us. She earned an MFA in Stage and Screen from UNO, and her writing mission is to tell Omaha stories through the wit, sagacity, and wisdom of women “of a splendid age.” Her theatre work received a staged reading tour of MCC, verbal ofrenda performances during the Day of Dead Celebrations, and public readings at Yates Illuminates, the Union for Contemporary Art, and The Rose Theatre. The production of her one-act “Umurage” was part of an ensemble theatre work nominated for an Omaha Arts and Entertainment award. Kim can often be found writing in coffee shops drawing inspiration from the works of Hurston, Kennedy, Beardon, and Wilson. She’s looking forward to the upcoming performances of her new play “By A Thread” produced by Anastasis Theatre Co.

