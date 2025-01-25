Write Rhyme Recite Collective: Celebrating Young Poets - Highlighting Authors

This price includes everything from the Author Opportunity (table & headshot) ticket plus an opportunity to speak about your book. You will have a chance to engage more deeply with our audience, share insights, and elevate your profile at the event. Includes: 5 minutes to speak, and opportunity to share an excerpt, story, or insight about your book or journey.

This price includes everything from the Author Opportunity (table & headshot) ticket plus an opportunity to speak about your book. You will have a chance to engage more deeply with our audience, share insights, and elevate your profile at the event. Includes: 5 minutes to speak, and opportunity to share an excerpt, story, or insight about your book or journey.

More details...