2026 Write Rhyme Recite Collective: Celebrating Young Poets - Highlighting Authors

Experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and connection at our annual Write Rhyme Recite Collective. Your ticket includes access to: Live performances by talented young poets; An insightful panel discussion on xxx; passed hors d’oeuvres and refreshing beverages; inspiring networking opportunities with authors, creatives, and community leaders; a celebration of words, expression, and purpose in an uplifting atmosphere.
Includes your Write Rhyme Recite Collective 2026 ticket, plus professional headshot. Elevate your personal brand with a high-quality professional headshot! This ticket grants you access to a dedicated headshot session at our event, where you'll receive a high-resolution photograph suitable for your website, LinkedIn profiles, and other professional uses.
Includes your Write Rhyme Recite Collective 2026 ticket, plus one table and chair, access to sell books, listing on event materials (program, website), shoutout from podium, and networking opportunities.
This includes everything from the Author Opportunity and a dedicated headshot session at our event, where you will receive a high-resolution photograph suitable for your website, LinkedIn profiles, and other professional uses.
This includes everything from the Author Opportunity + Headshot option and the opportunity to speak about your book (2-3 minutes). You will have a chance to engage more deeply with our audience, share insights, and elevate your profile at the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!