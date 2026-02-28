Be Bold Inc d.b.a. Bloodroot Ink

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Be Bold Inc d.b.a. Bloodroot Ink

About this event

Writing What Is: A Writing Circle for BIPOC Womxn & Femmes

Zoom

Standard Circle Seat
$55

Welcome home! Your registration secures your place in this sacred writing circle at full cost. Thank you for joining our collective space for truth-telling, grounding, healing, and the power of our written words.

Sacred Reciprocity Seat (pay what you can)
Pay what you can

The circle is sustained through shared care and responsibility. Choose an amount that reflects your ability and willingness to invest in your voice, your healing, and this collective space. All offerings are received with love and respect. Minimum suggested contribution: $10.00

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