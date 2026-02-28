Writing What Is: A Writing Circle for BIPOC Womxn & Femmes

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About this event
Welcome home! Your registration secures your place in this sacred writing circle at full cost. Thank you for joining our collective space for truth-telling, grounding, healing, and the power of our written words.
The circle is sustained through shared care and responsibility. Choose an amount that reflects your ability and willingness to invest in your voice, your healing, and this collective space. All offerings are received with love and respect. Minimum suggested contribution: $10.00
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!