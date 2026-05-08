Consortium For Classical Lutheran Education (CCLE)

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Consortium For Classical Lutheran Education (CCLE)

About this event

Writing Workshop with Katie Schuermann - Fall 2026

Individual Registration
$75

Sessions are Tuesdays, October 6, 13, and 20 at 7:00-8:00pm CT .


Refund policy: A full refund (less processing fees) will be assessed prior to the registration deadline. Any requests for refund after the registration deadline but before the first day of the webinar will be awarded 50% refund. This class is non-refundable after the beginning of the webinar.

Group Registration (up to 10 seats)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sessions are Tuesdays, October 6, 13, and 20 at 7:00-8:00pm CT .


Refund policy: A full refund (less processing fees) will be assessed prior to the registration deadline. Any requests for refund after the registration deadline but before the first day of the webinar will be awarded 50% refund. This class is non-refundable after the beginning of the webinar.

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