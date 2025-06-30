Wrk Daily Nonprofit Annual Donation Giveaway 2026

Giveaway List





Giveaway #1

only 50,000 Tickets





1 year of coke products to choose from either Coke, Diet Coke, Powerade, Monster, Body Amor, Vitamin Water, AHA Water, any coke products you choose will be delivered to the winners. 624 bottles is 1 year supply





Giveaway #2

#of tickets 100,000

4 Family Members Annual Season Passes to Disney

Universal Studios

Six Flags

Sea World

Lego Land

Fun Spot

Knots Barry Farm

Bush Gardens





Giveaway #3

# of tickets 200,000





Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando Florida

3 days 2 night Stay









Pebbles Beach Resort

A two-night stay at Casa Palmero

One-hour Golf Lesson for Two

One Round at The Hay for Two Players

50-minute Post-Golf Massage for Two





Giveaway #4

#of tickets 250,000

Game Center Pack

Xbox,

PlayStation,

Nintendo Switch,

75inc TV





Giveaway #5

of tickets 300,000

Home Entertainment Pack

85inc TV, , Projector, DJ Music Entertainment System, JBL home entertainment speaker system





Giveaway #6 of tickets 350,000

3, 5, & 7 Day Cruises for 2 by Cruise Planner Jeff Page.

4-$1,000 Gift Cards





Giveaway #7 of tickets 400,000

Outdoor Adventure Package





3 day 2 night stay

Disney Wilderness lodge

Orlando Florida,

Florida Spring Package Visit,

DeLeon Springs One Single-Day General Admission

Blue Springs One Single-Day General Admission

Silver Springs One Single-Day Ticket

Kings Landing Canoe One Single-Day rental

Wekiva Springs Single Day Entry





3 day 2 night stay

Big Cedar Lodge

Ridgedale Missouri

with 2 Ozark Explorer Pass

Wonders of Wildlife One Single-Day General Admission Ticket

Dogwood Canyon One Single-Day General Admission Ticket

Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail One Single-Day Ticket

Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum One Single-Day Ticket

Fun Mountain $25 game pass

1 National Parks Pass

6 person camping tent ⛺️









Giveaway #8 of tickets 450,000

Care Package

24 mental health therapy counseling

24 AMC Movie Tickets

12 spa massages

1 year Gym Membership

1 year Meals Food Prep

1 year in Home Personal Trainer 2 days a week









Giveaway #9 of tickets 500,000

Apple Bundle

Iphone, Ipad, Imac, macbook pro, AirPods Max, Final Cut pro, Apple TV, Apple Watch





Giveaway #10 of tickets 550,000

Sports package In the Winning Ticket registered living area

NFL Sunday Ticket Youtube

2 NBA Game Tickets

2 NFL Game Tickets

2 MLB Game Tickets

2 NHL Game tickets

2 NCAA College Football Tickets





Giveaway #11 of tickets 600,000

Gas card $2,500

12 Local car wash and detail service

4 New Tires





Giveaway #12 of tickets 650,000

Cell phone & home internet payment 1 year

Netflix, HBO max, Disney plus, Hulu, ESPN, Amazon Prime, Starz, AMC, YouTube premium

85 Inc TV









Giveaway #13 # of tickets 700,000

Electric vehicle choose one

Tesla model Y, Prius, Mini Cooper



Giveaway # 14 # of tickets 750,000

Mortgage or Rental Property payment 1 year

Max ($2,500) a month





Or Down payment assistance for first time buyer max (up to $50,000)



Giveaway # 15 # of tickets 800,000

HBCU Scholarships 4 years

On Campus housing HBCU

Meal Plan & Books HBCU





Or Trade School Scholarship



Giveaway #16 # of tickets 900,000

6 month world cruise

6 month mortgage payment (2,500) month

6 month utility payment ($200) month

6 month cell phone

6 month car insurance

12-$1,000 visa Gift cards











