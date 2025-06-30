Wrk Daily Inc

Hosted by

Wrk Daily Inc

About this raffle

Wrk Daily Nonprofit Annual Donation Giveaway 2026

1 Donation Ticket
$5

Giveaway List


Giveaway #1

only 50,000 Tickets


1 year of coke products to choose from either Coke, Diet Coke, Powerade, Monster, Body Amor, Vitamin Water, AHA Water, any coke products you choose will be delivered to the winners. 624 bottles is 1 year supply


Giveaway #2

#of tickets 100,000

4 Family Members Annual Season Passes to Disney

Universal Studios

Six Flags

Sea World

Lego Land

Fun Spot

Knots Barry Farm

Bush Gardens


Giveaway #3

# of tickets 200,000


Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando Florida

3 days 2 night Stay



Pebbles Beach Resort

  • A two-night stay at Casa Palmero
  • One-hour Golf Lesson for Two
  • One Round at The Hay for Two Players
  • 50-minute Post-Golf Massage for Two


Giveaway #4

#of tickets 250,000

Game Center Pack

Xbox,

PlayStation,

Nintendo Switch,

75inc TV


Giveaway #5

of tickets 300,000

Home Entertainment Pack

85inc TV, , Projector, DJ Music Entertainment System, JBL home entertainment speaker system


Giveaway #6 of tickets 350,000

3, 5, & 7 Day Cruises for 2 by Cruise Planner Jeff Page.

4-$1,000 Gift Cards


Giveaway #7 of tickets 400,000

Outdoor Adventure Package


3 day 2 night stay

Disney Wilderness lodge

Orlando Florida,

Florida Spring Package Visit,

  • DeLeon Springs One Single-Day General Admission
  • Blue Springs One Single-Day General Admission
  • Silver Springs  One Single-Day Ticket
  • Kings Landing Canoe One Single-Day rental
  • Wekiva Springs Single Day Entry


3 day 2 night stay

Big Cedar Lodge

Ridgedale Missouri

with 2 Ozark Explorer Pass

  • Wonders of Wildlife One Single-Day General Admission Ticket
  • Dogwood Canyon One Single-Day General Admission Ticket
  • Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail One Single-Day Ticket
  • Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum One Single-Day Ticket
  • Fun Mountain $25 game pass

1 National Parks Pass

6 person camping tent ⛺️



Giveaway #8 of tickets 450,000

Care Package

24 mental health therapy counseling

24 AMC Movie Tickets

12 spa massages

1 year Gym Membership

1 year Meals Food Prep

1 year in Home Personal Trainer 2 days a week



Giveaway #9 of tickets 500,000

Apple Bundle

Iphone, Ipad, Imac, macbook pro, AirPods Max, Final Cut pro, Apple TV, Apple Watch


Giveaway #10 of tickets 550,000

Sports package In the Winning Ticket registered living area

NFL Sunday Ticket Youtube

2 NBA Game Tickets

2 NFL Game Tickets

2 MLB Game Tickets

2 NHL Game tickets

2 NCAA College Football Tickets


Giveaway #11 of tickets 600,000

Gas card $2,500

12 Local car wash and detail service

4 New Tires


Giveaway #12 of tickets 650,000

Cell phone & home internet payment 1 year

Netflix, HBO max, Disney plus, Hulu, ESPN, Amazon Prime, Starz, AMC, YouTube premium

85 Inc TV



Giveaway #13 # of tickets 700,000

Electric vehicle choose one

Tesla model Y, Prius, Mini Cooper

Giveaway # 14 # of tickets 750,000
Mortgage or Rental Property payment 1 year 
Max ($2,500) a month 


Or Down payment assistance for first time buyer max (up to $50,000)

Giveaway # 15 # of tickets 800,000

HBCU Scholarships 4 years
On Campus housing HBCU

Meal Plan & Books HBCU


Or Trade School Scholarship


Giveaway #16 # of tickets 900,000
6 month world cruise
6 month mortgage payment (2,500) month 
6 month utility payment ($200) month

6 month cell phone

6 month car insurance

12-$1,000 visa Gift cards




20 Donation Ticket
$95
This includes 25 tickets

Giveaway List


Giveaway #1

only 50,000 Tickets


1 year of coke products to choose from either Coke, Diet Coke, Powerade, Monster, Body Amor, Vitamin Water, AHA Water, any coke products you choose will be delivered to the winners. 624 bottles is 1 year supply


Giveaway #2

#of tickets 100,000

4 Family Members Annual Season Passes to Disney

Universal Studios

Six Flags

Sea World

Lego Land

Fun Spot

Knots Barry Farm

Bush Gardens


Giveaway #3

# of tickets 200,000


Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando Florida

3 days 2 night Stay



Pebbles Beach Resort

  • A two-night stay at Casa Palmero
  • One-hour Golf Lesson for Two
  • One Round at The Hay for Two Players
  • 50-minute Post-Golf Massage for Two


Giveaway #4

#of tickets 250,000

Game Center Pack

Xbox,

PlayStation,

Nintendo Switch,

75inc TV


Giveaway #5

of tickets 300,000

Home Entertainment Pack

85inc TV, , Projector, DJ Music Entertainment System, JBL home entertainment speaker system


Giveaway #6 of tickets 350,000

3, 5, & 7 Day Cruises for 2 by Cruise Planner Jeff Page.

4-$1,000 Gift Cards


Giveaway #7 of tickets 400,000

Outdoor Adventure Package


3 day 2 night stay

Disney Wilderness lodge

Orlando Florida,

Florida Spring Package Visit,

  • DeLeon Springs One Single-Day General Admission
  • Blue Springs One Single-Day General Admission
  • Silver Springs  One Single-Day Ticket
  • Kings Landing Canoe One Single-Day rental
  • Wekiva Springs Single Day Entry


3 day 2 night stay

Big Cedar Lodge

Ridgedale Missouri

with 2 Ozark Explorer Pass

  • Wonders of Wildlife One Single-Day General Admission Ticket
  • Dogwood Canyon One Single-Day General Admission Ticket
  • Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail One Single-Day Ticket
  • Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum One Single-Day Ticket
  • Fun Mountain $25 game pass

1 National Parks Pass

6 person camping tent ⛺️



Giveaway #8 of tickets 450,000

Care Package

24 mental health therapy counseling

24 AMC Movie Tickets

12 spa massages

1 year Gym Membership

1 year Meals Food Prep

1 year in Home Personal Trainer 2 days a week



Giveaway #9 of tickets 500,000

Apple Bundle

Iphone, Ipad, Imac, macbook pro, AirPods Max, Final Cut pro, Apple TV, Apple Watch


Giveaway #10 of tickets 550,000

Sports package In the Winning Ticket registered living area

NFL Sunday Ticket Youtube

2 NBA Game Tickets

2 NFL Game Tickets

2 MLB Game Tickets

2 NHL Game tickets

2 NCAA College Football Tickets


Giveaway #11 of tickets 600,000

Gas card $2,500

12 Local car wash and detail service

4 New Tires


Giveaway #12 of tickets 650,000

Cell phone & home internet payment 1 year

Netflix, HBO max, Disney plus, Hulu, ESPN, Amazon Prime, Starz, AMC, YouTube premium

85 Inc TV



Giveaway #13 # of tickets 700,000

Electric vehicle choose one

Tesla model Y, Prius, Mini Cooper

Giveaway # 14 # of tickets 750,000
Mortgage or Rental Property payment 1 year 
Max ($2,500) a month 


Or Down payment assistance for first time buyer max (up to $50,000)

Giveaway # 15 # of tickets 800,000

HBCU Scholarships 4 years
On Campus housing HBCU

Meal Plan & Books HBCU


Or Trade School Scholarship


Giveaway #16 # of tickets 900,000
6 month world cruise
6 month mortgage payment (2,500) month 
6 month utility payment ($200) month

6 month cell phone

6 month car insurance

12-$1,000 visa Gift cards


50 Donation Ticket
$235
This includes 50 tickets

Giveaway List


Giveaway #1

only 50,000 Tickets


1 year of coke products to choose from either Coke, Diet Coke, Powerade, Monster, Body Amor, Vitamin Water, AHA Water, any coke products you choose will be delivered to the winners. 624 bottles is 1 year supply


Giveaway #2

#of tickets 100,000

4 Family Members Annual Season Passes to Disney

Universal Studios

Six Flags

Sea World

Lego Land

Fun Spot

Knots Barry Farm

Bush Gardens


Giveaway #3

# of tickets 200,000


Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando Florida

3 days 2 night Stay



Pebbles Beach Resort

  • A two-night stay at Casa Palmero
  • One-hour Golf Lesson for Two
  • One Round at The Hay for Two Players
  • 50-minute Post-Golf Massage for Two


Giveaway #4

#of tickets 250,000

Game Center Pack

Xbox,

PlayStation,

Nintendo Switch,

75inc TV


Giveaway #5

of tickets 300,000

Home Entertainment Pack

85inc TV, , Projector, DJ Music Entertainment System, JBL home entertainment speaker system


Giveaway #6 of tickets 350,000

3, 5, & 7 Day Cruises for 2 by Cruise Planner Jeff Page.

4-$1,000 Gift Cards


Giveaway #7 of tickets 400,000

Outdoor Adventure Package


3 day 2 night stay

Disney Wilderness lodge

Orlando Florida,

Florida Spring Package Visit,

  • DeLeon Springs One Single-Day General Admission
  • Blue Springs One Single-Day General Admission
  • Silver Springs  One Single-Day Ticket
  • Kings Landing Canoe One Single-Day rental
  • Wekiva Springs Single Day Entry


3 day 2 night stay

Big Cedar Lodge

Ridgedale Missouri

with 2 Ozark Explorer Pass

  • Wonders of Wildlife One Single-Day General Admission Ticket
  • Dogwood Canyon One Single-Day General Admission Ticket
  • Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail One Single-Day Ticket
  • Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum One Single-Day Ticket
  • Fun Mountain $25 game pass

1 National Parks Pass

6 person camping tent ⛺️



Giveaway #8 of tickets 450,000

Care Package

24 mental health therapy counseling

24 AMC Movie Tickets

12 spa massages

1 year Gym Membership

1 year Meals Food Prep

1 year in Home Personal Trainer 2 days a week



Giveaway #9 of tickets 500,000

Apple Bundle

Iphone, Ipad, Imac, macbook pro, AirPods Max, Final Cut pro, Apple TV, Apple Watch


Giveaway #10 of tickets 550,000

Sports package In the Winning Ticket registered living area

NFL Sunday Ticket Youtube

2 NBA Game Tickets

2 NFL Game Tickets

2 MLB Game Tickets

2 NHL Game tickets

2 NCAA College Football Tickets


Giveaway #11 of tickets 600,000

Gas card $2,500

12 Local car wash and detail service

4 New Tires


Giveaway #12 of tickets 650,000

Cell phone & home internet payment 1 year

Netflix, HBO max, Disney plus, Hulu, ESPN, Amazon Prime, Starz, AMC, YouTube premium

85 Inc TV



Giveaway #13 # of tickets 700,000

Electric vehicle choose one

Tesla model Y, Prius, Mini Cooper

Giveaway # 14 # of tickets 750,000
Mortgage or Rental Property payment 1 year 
Max ($2,500) a month 


Or Down payment assistance for first time buyer max (up to $50,000)

Giveaway # 15 # of tickets 800,000

HBCU Scholarships 4 years
On Campus housing HBCU

Meal Plan & Books HBCU


Or Trade School Scholarship


Giveaway #16 # of tickets 900,000
6 month world cruise
6 month mortgage payment (2,500) month 
6 month utility payment ($200) month

6 month cell phone

6 month car insurance

12-$1,000 visa Gift cards


100 Donation Ticket
$400
This includes 100 tickets

Giveaway List


Giveaway #1

only 50,000 Tickets


1 year of coke products to choose from either Coke, Diet Coke, Powerade, Monster, Body Amor, Vitamin Water, AHA Water, any coke products you choose will be delivered to the winners. 624 bottles is 1 year supply


Giveaway #2

#of tickets 100,000

4 Family Members Annual Season Passes to Disney

Universal Studios

Six Flags

Sea World

Lego Land

Fun Spot

Knots Barry Farm

Bush Gardens


Giveaway #3

# of tickets 200,000


Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando Florida

3 days 2 night Stay



Pebbles Beach Resort

  • A two-night stay at Casa Palmero
  • One-hour Golf Lesson for Two
  • One Round at The Hay for Two Players
  • 50-minute Post-Golf Massage for Two


Giveaway #4

#of tickets 250,000

Game Center Pack

Xbox,

PlayStation,

Nintendo Switch,

75inc TV


Giveaway #5

of tickets 300,000

Home Entertainment Pack

85inc TV, , Projector, DJ Music Entertainment System, JBL home entertainment speaker system


Giveaway #6 of tickets 350,000

3, 5, & 7 Day Cruises for 2 by Cruise Planner Jeff Page.

4-$1,000 Gift Cards


Giveaway #7 of tickets 400,000

Outdoor Adventure Package


3 day 2 night stay

Disney Wilderness lodge

Orlando Florida,

Florida Spring Package Visit,

  • DeLeon Springs One Single-Day General Admission
  • Blue Springs One Single-Day General Admission
  • Silver Springs  One Single-Day Ticket
  • Kings Landing Canoe One Single-Day rental
  • Wekiva Springs Single Day Entry


3 day 2 night stay

Big Cedar Lodge

Ridgedale Missouri

with 2 Ozark Explorer Pass

  • Wonders of Wildlife One Single-Day General Admission Ticket
  • Dogwood Canyon One Single-Day General Admission Ticket
  • Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail One Single-Day Ticket
  • Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum One Single-Day Ticket
  • Fun Mountain $25 game pass

1 National Parks Pass

6 person camping tent ⛺️



Giveaway #8 of tickets 450,000

Care Package

24 mental health therapy counseling

24 AMC Movie Tickets

12 spa massages

1 year Gym Membership

1 year Meals Food Prep

1 year in Home Personal Trainer 2 days a week



Giveaway #9 of tickets 500,000

Apple Bundle

Iphone, Ipad, Imac, macbook pro, AirPods Max, Final Cut pro, Apple TV, Apple Watch


Giveaway #10 of tickets 550,000

Sports package In the Winning Ticket registered living area

NFL Sunday Ticket Youtube

2 NBA Game Tickets

2 NFL Game Tickets

2 MLB Game Tickets

2 NHL Game tickets

2 NCAA College Football Tickets


Giveaway #11 of tickets 600,000

Gas card $2,500

12 Local car wash and detail service

4 New Tires


Giveaway #12 of tickets 650,000

Cell phone & home internet payment 1 year

Netflix, HBO max, Disney plus, Hulu, ESPN, Amazon Prime, Starz, AMC, YouTube premium

85 Inc TV



Giveaway #13 # of tickets 700,000

Electric vehicle choose one

Tesla model Y, Prius, Mini Cooper

Giveaway # 14 # of tickets 750,000
Mortgage or Rental Property payment 1 year 
Max ($2,500) a month 


Or Down payment assistance for first time buyer max (up to $50,000)

Giveaway # 15 # of tickets 800,000

HBCU Scholarships 4 years
On Campus housing HBCU

Meal Plan & Books HBCU


Or Trade School Scholarship


Giveaway #16 # of tickets 900,000
6 month world cruise
6 month mortgage payment (2,500) month 
6 month utility payment ($200) month

6 month cell phone

6 month car insurance

12-$1,000 visa Gift cards


Add a donation for Wrk Daily Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!