WRLL - GRAND SLAM GIVEAWAY

Embark on a journey of choice with our Golden Ticket, offering THREE enticing destination options that promise unforgettable experiences.





-PARADISE IN CABO

-PUERTA VALLARTA

-BOURBON BLISS IN KENTUCKY









From the authentic paradise of Cabo to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta each location promises a unique and unforgettable experience. Or immerse yourself in the rich heritage of Kentucky, where the smooth notes of bourbon echo the region’s storied past.





Want to see Photos and dive into more details about this amazing vacation, then visit our Facebook page- West Redding Little League